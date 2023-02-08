Scopely adds Zynga's Eric Wood as new senior VP of publishing

Mobile developer Scopely has brought ex-Zynga developer Eric Wood as its new senior vice president for publishing.

Scopely, which created Marvel Strike Force and Yahtzee with Buddies!, has successfully secured partnerships with various brands over the years. In its press release, the developer touted its recent "exciting" partnerships with the NFL and adding Hot Wheels to its mobile game Stumble Guys.

In that same release, it added Wood was brought on to "serve as a connector between publishing and technology to infuse innovation into the player experience."

Other than Zynga, Wood has notably worked at Activision Blizzard, Disney, and Electronic Arts. At Activision Blizzard, he was its senior VP of global strategic partnerships, which covered business development and strategic partnerships across the individual Activision, Blizzard, and King entities.

"Eric will play an instrumental role in growing and strengthening Scopely’s strategic partnerships amid its continued growth," wrote Scopely's chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien. "His diverse experience and entrepreneurial mindset are a natural fit for [our] culture of innovation, autonomy, and collaboration."

Mentioning the studio's continued success in the mobile market, Wood expressed his desire to continue creating "strong, innovative partnerships, while maintaining a commitment to delivering engaging gameplay and deep player relationships that foster a sense of community and agency."