SAG-AFTRA's newest agreement secures protections for video game dub actors

SAG-AFTRA has locked down another deal, this time for the benefit of video game localizers.

The actors union established an Independent Interactive Localization Agreement (IILA), which covers localization of games first made in a non-English language. Its terms are similar to the budget-based tier agreement for indie developers established back in February: under the IILA, localizers have AI protections and expanded voiceprint and session options for "both principal and atmospheric roles, as compared to the original Localization Agreement."

Per the IILA rate sheet, off-camera performers are paid $1,023.75 per session for up 12 voice prints in a four-hour day, or $512 for 2 voice prints in a one-hour day. As shown below, this rate runs from now until the end of 2024: from January 1, 2025 to the end of that year, the fees go up to $1,102 for four-hour day performers and $551 for one-hour performers.

Over the years, games made by non-U.S. studios have released at a greater cadence and become more popular. Titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio and Black Myth Wukong have been among the year's largest releases, and SAG-AFTRA hopes IILA will provide more job opportunities to performers working in game localization.

"Many brilliant, beloved games come to market in the U.S. from other countries, projects which need highly skilled localizing performers, and those performers absolutely deserve robust, enforceable A.I. protections," said Interactive Media Agreement's negotiating chair Sarah Elmaleh. "We hope that the updated terms in the Independent Interactive Localization Agreement will create even more opportunities for them to collaborate with U.S. union talent."

Since July, SAG-AFTRA voice actors have been striking against game companies to secure better work conditions and AI protections. The strike was recently paused so the union could resume talks with studios (including Disney, WB Games, and Insomniac Games), then resumed at the end of October.

Before and during the strike, the union has managed to strike several deals with various AI-powered voice companies and indie studios like Lightspeed LA. According to SAG-AFTRA, there are now over 130 game projects currently signed to its interim and independent agreements.

More information on the IILA can be read here, and its rate sheet—which also covers atmospheric voices, on and off-camera singers, and additional compensation per session—can be read here.