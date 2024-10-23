Today is the day: SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with game developers to secure rights for video game voice actors and performers.

Last week, the actors union announced talks would resume with triple-A developers like EA, Take-Two, and other heavy hitters. Since July, actors have been striking and advocating for support online.

Yesterday, October 22, SAG-AFTRA revealed over 120 games from 49 developers are signed to its tiered contract for interim agreements. In September, that number was 80 and considered a "huge win" at the time.

One of those signed developers is Lightspeed L.A., whose debut project The Last Sentinel will be one of the first, if not very first, games to move forward under the new IMA.

These contracts, according to SAG-AFTRA, "contain the same common-sense, foundational A.I. protections" it wants from the Interactive Media Agreement (IMA), and show "the provisions [can] provide employment opportunities to members during the work stoppage."

"Humane protections for actors against A.I. exploitation are not an unreasonable ask—and the success of these contracts shows that most companies agree," negotiating committee chair Sarah Elmaleh.

"They are happy to embrace fundamental, ethical guidelines around this tool...in order to collaborate with professional talent," she continued. "And talent are likewise eager and delighted to partner with companies that respect them."

Chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added that if negotiations still hit a wall, SAG-AFTRA will "keep on working with the companies that are prepared to agree to fair, ethical, and responsible contract terms, including for the use of artificial intelligence."