Saber Interactive teams with Paramount to develop triple-A Avatar project

Saber Interactive has another project lined up: creating a game for Paramount's Avatar franchise.

The Space Marine 2 developer has been tapped to develop an action-RPG based on Nickelodeon's hit action-fantasy franchise. Paramount's games SVP Doug Rosen noted the studio's licensed games history made it a perfect fit for the series.

Paramount and Saber will co-fund the project together, which reunites them after their previous team-up on the 2019 game World War Z.

"Through games, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience new [Avatar] content in a completely immersive way," said Rosen. "We are excited to co-fund this title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand."

"It's an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the universe in video games," said Saber's IP development head Josh Austin. "We're excited for all that's on the horizon."

What is new about this Avatar game?

Nickelodeon has released Avatar games at a steady cadence since the show began in 2005. But most have been tie-in titles, or characters (namely series leads Aang and Korra) were inserted into games more focused on the larger Nick brand.

Other extensions of the Avatar franchise have centered on new characters set hundreds of years before Aang or Korra's stories. That trend will continue here, and the press release notes it will be set "thousands of years in the past" starring a wholly new Avatar.

Rosen explicitly describes this project as "triple-A", which puts it in a different tier. Paramount has a few other games in development: Black Forest's Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is in the works, and A Quiet Place: The Road from Stormroad releases later in Octobeer.