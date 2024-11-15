Sponsored By

Ruckus Games raises $19 million in funding for debut title, 'Project Bobcat'

The studio secured another round of funding to continue development on its unannounced game project.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 15, 2024

Concept art for Ruckus Games' unannounced game project.

At a Glance

  • Krafton and Hypergryph were among the firms that provided funding to Ruckus to develop its co-op RPG-shooter.

Indie developer Ruckus Games recently secured $19 million in funding for its unannounced debut project.

Two years ago, the studio secured $5.5 million in a round led by Transcend Fund to build its "high-quality prototype." This new round was led by Krafton, with additional contributions from Transcend, BitKraft, and Hypergryph.

In its statement, Ruckus highlighted that prototype as proof its development costs "remain much lower than triple-A, while the team still delivers that same level of quality and fun of titles with exponentially bigger budgets."

Speaking to its contribution, Krafton's Maria Park said it "believes in the future of co-op games, and the Ruckus team has demonstrated incredible progress with a small team in a short period of time. They’ve crafted something so on-trend, with stylish action and humor, that it not only entertains but also connects players in memorable ways - a vision that strongly resonates with Krafton."

Ruckus was founded in 2021 by former Riot and Gearbox developers, including Borderlands 3 creative director Paul Sage. The studio's debut title—dubbed "Project Bobcat" by Hypergryph's investment head—is described as a session-based co-op RPG-shooter it hopes to "disrupt the multiplayer landscape [...] and deliver a unique blend of style, humor, and explosive action."

Both Park and Transcend GP Andrew Sheppard sit on the board of directors for Ruckus, and Sage said the contributing firms "bring not only a global reach, but as developers themselves, they bring a unique perspective to our team. [...] This level of support is a great show of confidence that bodes well as we search for the right publishing partner going forward."

Development on "Project Bobcat" is said to be continuing "at a rapid pace," and Ruckus Games is currently hiring for various positions.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

