Rockstar Games hacker possibly identified, arrested by London police

City of London Police announced the arrest of the hacker responsible for the recent hack on Uber and Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 23, 2022
Promo image for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Online.

Authorities in London announced the arrest of the hacker potentially responsible for the recent hack on Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games. The hacker was arrested in Oxfordshire and is said to be 17 years old. 

"The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking," wrote City of London Police. "He remains in police custody." 

The hacker, known only as Teapotuberhacker, breached Rockstar's security and released in-development footage of Grand Theft Auto VIThat footage quickly circulated around the internet, and Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have since scrubbed that footage from the internet. 

Teapotuberhacker is also reportedly behind a recent hack on Uber, and the rideshare company said it would be working with the FBI and US Department of Justice to find whoever was responsible. The hacker is also said to be a member of the group known as  "Lapsus$." 

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," wrote Rockstar at the time. 

Following the hack, Rockstar affirmed that this wouldn't affect the development of Grand Theft Auto VI.  

