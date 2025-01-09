Robocraft 2 developer Freejam shuts down

Freejam, the studio behind the two Robocraft games and CardLife, is closing its doors. In a statement on its Discord server (spotted by TechRaptor), it attributed the closure to "current market conditions" and the server costs to keep making Robocraft 2, which launched as an Early Access title in November 2023.

"We're simply unable to launch or sustain development," Freejam explained. In the coming weeks, both Robocraft titles and CardLife will be sunset. RoboCraft 2 has already been delisted on Steam, while at time of writing, the original game and CardLife are still available on the platform.

The week in industry layoffs

This marks the first studio closure of 2025. Earlier this week, layoffs were reported to have hit Rocksteady at the end of last year, and cuts are expected at Splash Damage, which recently canceled Transformers Reactivate. Jar of Sparks, a NetEase studio founded in 2022, paused operations to find a new publisher for its debut project.

"Freejam has been a family to all of us, and [the players] have been a part of that," wrote the studio. "Your feedback and thoughts have always driven us forward, but beyond this, the community's passion is a massive part of what's made working [here] such a pleasure."

"From all of us here, thank you so much for joining us on this journey."