Roblox adds more parental controls to its revamped child safety procedures

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
November 18, 2024
New child safety protocols have come to Roblox, and parents now have greater insight into what their kids are doing on the creation platform.
As part of the new reforms, parents can access parental control features from their own devices, rather than needing their child's to do it. They can now link their accounts to their child's, which lets them see their child's friends list and playtime and establish limits on screentime, in-game content, and how much real-world money is spent on Roblox.
These features were first reported by Bloomberg in October, and have been deemed "a considerable leap forward" by Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) CEO Stephen Balkam. "By offering robust tools for non-intrusive monitoring and privacy, Roblox is providing families with the confidence they need to foster a secure and enriching online environment," he said in a statement.
Roblox Corp.'s new safety rules come after numerous reports concerning the lack of real protections for its younger players. Part of how it's addressing those concerns is by requiring content creators to answer a questionnaire that will provide age-appropriate summaries and images for their experiences targeted toward players aged 13 and under.
In addition, Roblox Corp. will now only permit players aged 13 and younger to publicly broadcast messages within a Roblox game or experience. By default, players within that age bracket will no longer able to directly message others, although that setting can be tweaked by parents.
Certain experiences will also be age-gated: players aged 9 or under will only be able to access "Minimal" or "Mild"-rated content by default. Unlocking "Moderate" content will require parental permission.
Michelle Lipkin, executive director of the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) said the new options and parental controls address "the need to improve safety features for kids and empower parents with the tools they need to help their kids navigate the complex media ecosystem."
Read more about:RobloxTop Stories
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024