Respawn makes tweaks to Apex Legends' controversial battle pass changes

Weeks after revealing a set of changes to Apex Legends' battle pass, Respawn is making changes in light of sweeping criticism.

In the original set of changes, seasons would now be split in two, and players would pay $10 or $20 (depending on the pass) for the premium track. The split model won't change, but players can earn AC to buy premium passes once again on September 17.

Before that point, they can get the premium pass by completing "simple in-game challenges" that'll roll out with the first half of Season 22 on August 6.

"We recognize we could've handled the changes better," said Respawn. "That's on us."

As show below, battle passes are now split into four tiers: free, Premium (which can be bought with AC), Ultimate ($10), and Ultimate+ ($20). The latter two were already coming with Season 22, so this is more compromise than overhaul.

Going forward, the developer promised to be "more timely, transparent, and consistent in our commmunications. [...] We need to get better, and it's why we're acknowledging them here."

It further stressed backend improvements to Apex were coming with Season 22, and it has "top of mind" changes for quality-of-life, stability, and cheaters.