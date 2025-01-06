Resident Evil 4 Remake has topped 9 million sales worldwide

Resident Evil 4 Remake had sold over 9 million copies worldwide as of December 19, 2024.

That's according to an X post from the development team at Capcom, which thanked players for their support at the turn of the year. The horror title launched in March 2023 and eclipsed 8 million sales in October 2024.

Resident Evil 2 Remake remains the best-selling franchise entry with over 13.9 million lifetime sales, although it took the title five years to reach that milestone.

In June last year, Capcom confirmed Resident Evil Village had become the fastest-selling title in the series after topping 10 million sales in three years.

Given Resident Evil 4 Remake has sold more than 9 million copies in under two years, it's possible the project could eventually take that crown.

To date, only three Resident Evil titles have exceeded 10 million sales: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Resident Evil Village.

In its latest fiscal report, Capcom said it had been conducting "proactive promotional campaigns" to gain wider recognition of key properties such as Dragon's Dogma and Resident Evil and drive "series title sales." The Japanese studio pointed to the continued success of its catalog titles as evidence of that approach paying off.