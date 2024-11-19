Report: Sony working to acquire FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa

Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corporation. That's according to Reuters, which spoke with two sources familiar with the matter.

It's claimed Sony and Kadokawa have already entered discussions and that a deal could be signed in the coming weeks. Sony currently holds a 14.09 percent stake in Kadokawa and last upped its stake in the company back in 2022. Kadokawa said the pair have built a "collaborative business relationship" around creating new franchises.

Chinese conglomerate Tencent also holds a 16.25 percent stake in Kadokawa.

KadoKawa's publishing plans

Kadokawa recently outlined plans to push into PC and console publishing. In its latest fiscal report, the company said it's "developing a structure" to bolster its video game business and also intends to double down on mobile projects.

The Japanese company noted that FromSoftware's critically acclaimed (and rather brutal) RPG, Elden Ring, continues to drive "high growth" within its gaming business.

Elden Ring has sold over 25 million copies since launching in 2022. FromSoftware expanded the title this year with the celebrated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which has been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024.

Sony, meanwhile, has spent the last year downsizing its internal studios. The company shuttered Concord developer Firewalk and mobile studio Neon Koi in October. Prior to that, it laid off 900 employees across key PlayStation Studios such as Insomniac, Naughty Dog, and Guerrilla. It also closed The Getaway and VR Worlds developer London Studio.