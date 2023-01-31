informa
Report: Sony lowers expectations for PS VR2 launch after pre-orders falter

It's being reported that Sony has halved its forecast for launch shipments of its next-generation VR headset.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 31, 2023
The PS VR2 Headset

Sony seemingly isn't banking on a bumper launch for the PlayStation VR 2 headset, and according to Bloomberg has now slashed projections after early pre-orders failed to meet expectations.

It's being reported that Sony has halved its forecast for launch shipments of its next-generation VR headset to around 1 million units from 2 million units.

People familiar with the situation said the company has told its supply partner to prepare for smaller-than-expected display panel orders, and is now hoping to ship around 1.5 million units over the next year.

The PlayStation VR 2 is scheduled to launch on February 22, 2023, and will retail for $549.99.

One source familiar with Sony's plans told Bloomberg that price point might have scared consumers away, although it seems Sony believed its launch roster, which includes premium titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, would offset any sticker shock.

Although consumers appear hesitant to commit to Sony's next-generation VR headset, it seems the hardware has managed to catch the eye of developers across the game industry.

According to the latest GDC State of the Industry survey, 18 percent of developers surveyed said they planed to release their next project on the PS VR2, while 35 percent expressed interest in the headset.

As for how many developers are currently plying their trade in the VR/AR industry, 38 percent of respondents said they are working in that sector.

Sony declined to comment on the story when approached by Bloomberg.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling companies under Informa Tech

ConsoleExtended Reality

