Sponsored By

Update: Reflector Entertainment is laying off 18 percent of its workforce

The cuts are being made a month after the launch of the studio's debut title Unknown 9.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 20, 2024

3 Min Read
Key artwork for Unknown 9: Awakening
Image via Reflector

At a Glance

  • The layoffs have impacted employees across departments including art, marketing, narrative, and quality assurance.

Update: Reflector has confirmed it's laying off 18 percent of its total workforce. In a statement posted on the Reflector website, the studio said the reduction will help it refocus on a new phase of development.

"The changes resulting from this transition are necessary for us to efficiently deliver on our most pressing objectives while guaranteeing that every member of our team can meaningfully contribute to our ongoing projects," reads the post.

"With the recent release of Unknown 9: Awakening and our two key production lines entering the early stages of development, we must make sure that our staff is laser-focused on contributing to the projects that wholly benefit from their skillsets. As such, we are reducing our team by approximately 18 percent of Reflector’s total workforce, a decision that impacts people who aren’t assigned to roles that our active projects require."

Reflector emphasized the layoffs are not the result of "commercial success or external pressures," but rather a response to shifting production cycles and the need to ensure all employees have "tangible work."

"This shift will allow us to take the necessary time to refine our processes and perfect our upcoming projects so that we can deliver experiences that are both meaningful and memorable for players," the company added.

"We've learned a lot from our journey so far..."

"While change is never easy, it allows for meaningful reflection. We've learned a lot from our journey so far, including the challenges that come with growth. As we move forward, we are committed to applying these lessons to build a stronger, more focused future."

Original story: Unknown 9: Awakening developer Reflector Entertainment has laid off an unknown number of staff. The Canadian studio is owned by Bandai Namco and launched its debut title, Unknown 9, on October 18, 2024.

Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach first clocked the layoffs, and numerous posts on Linkedin appear to corroborate the news. A number of posts from former Reflector employees indicate the layoffs have impacted employees across departments including art, marketing, narrative, and quality assurance.

"Unfortunately, I was affected by the layoffs at Reflector Entertainment, which means I'm currently looking for a job as a Narrative Designer or Game Writer. If you hear of any opportunities, please let me know," wrote one person impacted by the cuts, who served as a narrative and game designer at the studio.

"Hi everyone. I was affected by the layoffs at Reflector Entertainment, and I’m seeking a new role in Marketing or Social Media/Community Management, effective immediately," added a former Reflector brand manager, who noted they worked at the company for three years.

It's unclear why Reflector and Bandai Namco have chosen to downsize. Unknown 9 currently has a 'mixed' rating on Steam from just over 100 user reviews.

Layoffs continue to decimate the game industry, with thousands of workers having lost their jobs in 2024—including staff at major companies such as Sony, Microsoft, Embracer, EA, Take-Two, and more.

Game Developer has reached out to Reflector and Bandai Namco for more information.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2024's Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.
Business
Square Enix and Lightspeed team up to bring Final Fantasy XIV to phonesSquare Enix and Lightspeed team up to bring Final Fantasy XIV to phones
byJustin Carter
Nov 20, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot from Niantic's Pokémon Go.
Business
Niantic's new AI model may have been built by unaware Pokémon Go playersNiantic's new AI model may have been built by unaware Pokémon Go players
byJustin Carter
Nov 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the TabletopBook Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the Tabletop
byEthan Ham
Nov 19, 2024
24 Slides
The Bluesky logo on Game Developer's key art.
Business
What are game developers getting out of Bluesky?What are game developers getting out of Bluesky?
byBryant Francis
Nov 18, 2024
11 Min Read
The logo for the 2024 Game Awards.
Business
Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?
byBryant Francis
Nov 14, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Audio
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots

Nov 20, 2024

Design
The art of game balance: evolution
The art of game balance: evolution

Nov 18, 2024

Production
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook

Nov 15, 2024