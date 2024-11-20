Update: Reflector Entertainment is laying off 18 percent of its workforce

Update: Reflector has confirmed it's laying off 18 percent of its total workforce. In a statement posted on the Reflector website, the studio said the reduction will help it refocus on a new phase of development.

"The changes resulting from this transition are necessary for us to efficiently deliver on our most pressing objectives while guaranteeing that every member of our team can meaningfully contribute to our ongoing projects," reads the post.

"With the recent release of Unknown 9: Awakening and our two key production lines entering the early stages of development, we must make sure that our staff is laser-focused on contributing to the projects that wholly benefit from their skillsets. As such, we are reducing our team by approximately 18 percent of Reflector’s total workforce, a decision that impacts people who aren’t assigned to roles that our active projects require."

Reflector emphasized the layoffs are not the result of "commercial success or external pressures," but rather a response to shifting production cycles and the need to ensure all employees have "tangible work."

"This shift will allow us to take the necessary time to refine our processes and perfect our upcoming projects so that we can deliver experiences that are both meaningful and memorable for players," the company added.

"We've learned a lot from our journey so far..."

"While change is never easy, it allows for meaningful reflection. We've learned a lot from our journey so far, including the challenges that come with growth. As we move forward, we are committed to applying these lessons to build a stronger, more focused future."

Original story: Unknown 9: Awakening developer Reflector Entertainment has laid off an unknown number of staff. The Canadian studio is owned by Bandai Namco and launched its debut title, Unknown 9, on October 18, 2024.

Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach first clocked the layoffs, and numerous posts on Linkedin appear to corroborate the news. A number of posts from former Reflector employees indicate the layoffs have impacted employees across departments including art, marketing, narrative, and quality assurance.

"Unfortunately, I was affected by the layoffs at Reflector Entertainment, which means I'm currently looking for a job as a Narrative Designer or Game Writer. If you hear of any opportunities, please let me know," wrote one person impacted by the cuts, who served as a narrative and game designer at the studio.

"Hi everyone. I was affected by the layoffs at Reflector Entertainment, and I’m seeking a new role in Marketing or Social Media/Community Management, effective immediately," added a former Reflector brand manager, who noted they worked at the company for three years.

It's unclear why Reflector and Bandai Namco have chosen to downsize. Unknown 9 currently has a 'mixed' rating on Steam from just over 100 user reviews.

Layoffs continue to decimate the game industry, with thousands of workers having lost their jobs in 2024—including staff at major companies such as Sony, Microsoft, Embracer, EA, Take-Two, and more.

Game Developer has reached out to Reflector and Bandai Namco for more information.