ProbablyMonsters, the multi-studio corporation established by former Bungie CEO Harold Ryan, has seemingly made another round of job cuts.

Linkedin posts from numerous employees indicate a number of roles have been axed and hint at the cancelation of an unannounced project.

"Howdy all. I've also been caught in the video game layoffs. I’m seeking a new role and would appreciate your support," reads one update from a senior technical software leader at the studio.

A ProbablyMonsters design director explained their recent project at the studio was "closed," while a QA lead said their team has "unfortunately been laid off."

ProbablyMonsters declined to comment when approached by Game Developer.

Last year, the company laid off around 50 workers after canceling an in-development project called Battle Barge. One person impacted by those cuts claimed that was the third announced project cancelled by the company.

At the time, ProbablyMonsters said it was realigning its studio structure to support "smaller, more nimble teams and projects."

"We believe this format better matches the needs of players and the market. [...] Our hearts go out to everyone impacted as we navigate the new realities of the gaming landscape as an independent company," said a company spokesperson in October last year.

Just a few months earlier, the company hired Bungie alum Chris Opdahl to lead a new internal studio called Hidden Grove.

ProbablyMonsters has raised over $450 million since its inception to establish multiple studios and create a "more stable home for developers." One of those studios was Concord developer Firewalk, which was purchased by Sony in 2023 and unceremoniously shuttered last year.