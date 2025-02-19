Sponsored By

Report: Pokemon Go maker Niantic could sell video game business for $3.5 billion

The company previously outlined plans to downsize its internal development efforts.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 19, 2025

1 Min Read
A wild Pikachu appears in Pokemon Go on a smartphone
Image via Niantic

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is reportedly in talks to sell its video game business to mobile publisher Scopely for $3.5 billion.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Niantic is contemplating exiting the world of game development to presumably focus on its other products–which include a geospatial AI model and XR visual editor Niantic Studio.

Several people familiar with the situation explained a deal could be announced in the coming weeks, and claimed the transaction would include Pokemon Go and other mobile titles.

The purported buyer, Scopely, is owned by Saudi multinational investment company Savvy Games Group, which itself is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF.

Pokemon Go remains the MVP within Niantic's video game business. The studio has launched other AR titles in a bid to replicate that success, but the results have been decidedly mixed.

Titles based on notable franchises like Pikmin and Monster Hunter remain active, but other projects such as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, NBA All-World, and Marvel World of Heroes have all been scrapped.

Those cancellations came amid layoffs and office closures–with Niantic cutting 230 roles in 2023 after shifting away from internal game development.

Niantic and Scopely declined to comment on the situation when approached by Bloomberg.

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

