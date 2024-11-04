Sponsored By

Netflix is eliminating its interactive shows in December

Choose-your-own-delisting.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 4, 2024

1 Min Read
Asa Butterfield in 2019's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
Image via Netflix.

At a Glance

  • Netflix made Black Mirror and other shows into interactive events, but later called the tech 'too limited' for its goals.

Come December 1, Netflix may clear its library of any interactive TV shows it previously released.

Matt Layzell, creator of the streamer's animated series Battle Kitty, claimed on Instagram that his show and others like it would be removed as Netflix "wipes the slate clean of their interactive programs." As the Lost Media Busters note, those interactive shows include Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Minecraft: Story Mode. At time of writing, some (but not all) of these series have been archived.

The potential loss of these playable shows speaks to the larger delisting saga that has occurred in recent years, and the lack of official, proper preservation for games and other interactive media.

Back in January, a Game File report alleged Netflix had already wiped its hands of the whole interactive endeavor entirely. Mike Verdu, then-head of Netflix Games and now the VP of its GenAI division, said at the time the streamer "[was] not building those specific experiences anymore." While he said Netflix "learned a ton" from the format, he also acknowledged it was stifled by "very limiting" technology.

Since then, Netfix has put a greater focus on grabbing games for its titular service, like Oxenfree II, Hades, and the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy.

It also recently shut down its big triple-A studio that was developing an original project for PC and consoles. That team's staff included longtime industry alums like Halo's Joe Staten and Overwatch's Chacko Sonny, and Netflix is now reaffirming its position as a mobile-first developer.

Game Developer has reached out to Netflix for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

Netflix

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the mobile game Wordle.
Business
New York Times tech staff asks readers to not play its games as union strikesNew York Times tech staff asks readers to not play its games as union strikes
byJustin Carter
Nov 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot of 1994's Transport Tycoon from Chris Sawyer.
Business
Atari adds Chris Sawyer's Transport Tycoon to its retro portfolioAtari adds Chris Sawyer's Transport Tycoon to its retro portfolio
byJustin Carter
Nov 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A woman addresses a table of businesspeople.
Business
Up-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah SaltsmanUp-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman
byBryant Francis
Oct 31, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point NovaDeep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point Nova
byMatt Larrabee
Oct 29, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art from Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Characters from the game are posed against a gold background.
Design
In Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like IndyIn Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like Indy
byAlessandro Fillari
Oct 29, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
The overdesign trap of game design
The overdesign trap of game design

Nov 4, 2024

Production
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games

Nov 1, 2024

Design
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country

Oct 30, 2024