Sponsored By

Report: NetEase execs and employees arrested over alleged money laundering

Two of NetEase's senior executives are implicated in the trading scheme, which reportedly involved nearly 30 companies.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 8, 2024

1 Min Read
Three Guardians in Destiny: Rising.
Image via NetEase.

Nine NetEase developers have reportedly been arrested, including a pair of senior executives, according to Bloomberg and Chinese outlet Leifeng.

According to the latter's translated story, the employees laundered what's ultimately estimated to be between 800 million to 1 billion yuan (or $111.4 million-$139.3 million). The studio is currently developing the free-to-play shooters Marvel Rivals and Destiny: Rising.

Per Yicai Global, the two NetEase executives implicated are esports division head Xiang Liang and publishing head Jin Yuchen. The outlet further noted 27 unnamed companies with alleged connections to the laundering scheme have also been blacklisted following these arrests.

Leifeng also reported several NetEase staff were responsible for the purchasing traffic of "multiple [top NetEase] products." Other details have not been shared at this time.

Recent white collar crimes in the game industry

In 2022, several arrests were made over insider trading in the game industry. Yuji Naka, creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, was arrested over suspicions involving his time at Square Enix, where he was accused of spending 2.8 million yen to buy shares of Aiming before it and Square Enix were revealed to be teaming on Dragon Quest Tact.

Naka was arrested again weeks later over buying stock in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier developer Ateam, then indicated weeks after that.

Separately from Naka, ex-Square developers Fumiaki Suzuki and Taisuke Sasaki were accused of also buying stock for Aiming ahead of Dragon Quest Tact's reveal. Sasaki was similarly indicted along with Naka in relation to purchasing Ateam stock.

Naka later admitted to trading in 2023, and was sentenced to serve two-and-a-half years in prison and fined 171 million yen.

Read more about:

Netease

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for software company NVIDIA.
Business
NVIDIA's GeForce service gets 100-hour 'monthly playtime allowance' in 2025NVIDIA's GeForce service gets 100-hour 'monthly playtime allowance' in 2025
byJustin Carter
Nov 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Two monsters in 2024's Palworld.
Business
Pocketpair reveals specific patents featured in Nintendo's lawsuit against PalworldPocketpair reveals specific patents featured in Nintendo's lawsuit against Palworld
byJustin Carter
Nov 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A woman addresses a table of businesspeople.
Business
Up-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah SaltsmanUp-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman
byBryant Francis
Oct 31, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point NovaDeep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point Nova
byMatt Larrabee
Oct 29, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art from Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Characters from the game are posed against a gold background.
Design
In Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like IndyIn Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like Indy
byAlessandro Fillari
Oct 29, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
The overdesign trap of game design
The overdesign trap of game design

Nov 4, 2024

Production
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games

Nov 1, 2024

Design
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country

Oct 30, 2024