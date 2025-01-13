Report: Godfall dev Counterplay Games has quietly closed down

A developer at Jackalyptic Games claims Godfall creator Counterplay Games closed its doors over the holiday break.

PlayStation Lifestyle spotted a LinkedIn post from an anonymous employee, who revealed the two studios were at work on an unannounced project. This title was said to be "supercharged" by Counterplay's contribution, and they said it was "impossible to overstate [the team's] impact. From the very first day, that team put their shoulders to the wheel like it was their baby."

"Unfortunately," the Jackalyptic developer continued, "we were unable to continue our partnership into the new year, and CPG was disbanded." Game Developer can corroborate the post's existence, which was later edited to remove the mention of the studio's closure.

Godfall was Counterplay's last major release, and was originally a PlayStation 5 and PC title before it was ported to other consoles. The following year, the action-looter game received a single expansion, Fire and Darkness.

Prior to that game, it made Duelyst, which went offline in 2020. Last March, Counterplay reportedly laid off several staff members.

At time of writing, Godfall is still purchasable on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. Game Developer can confirm Counterplay's website is still active, but has no job openings listed or makes any mention of future projects.

The studio's alleged closure comes following last week's shut downs of Toadman Interactive and Freejam. The former was a support studio for Warhammer Vermintide, and the latter made the Robocraft series. Jar of Sparks, an independent studio, also ceased operations last week as its leaders look for a partner to fund its debut project.

Other studios including Rocksteady, Splash Damage, and Piranha Games have also made layoffs in recent weeks.