Sponsored By

Report: Godfall dev Counterplay Games has quietly closed down

Beyond Godfall, Counterplay developed the now-defunct digital card game Duelyst, which released in 2016.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 13, 2025

2 Min Read
Key art for 2020's Godfall.
Image via Counterplay Games/Gearbox Publishing.

At a Glance

  • Counterplay was reportedly co-developing an unannounced project with Jackalyptic Games it was 'disbanded' sometime last year.

A developer at Jackalyptic Games claims Godfall creator Counterplay Games closed its doors over the holiday break.

PlayStation Lifestyle spotted a LinkedIn post from an anonymous employee, who revealed the two studios were at work on an unannounced project. This title was said to be "supercharged" by Counterplay's contribution, and they said it was "impossible to overstate [the team's] impact. From the very first day, that team put their shoulders to the wheel like it was their baby."

"Unfortunately," the Jackalyptic developer continued, "we were unable to continue our partnership into the new year, and CPG was disbanded." Game Developer can corroborate the post's existence, which was later edited to remove the mention of the studio's closure.

Godfall was Counterplay's last major release, and was originally a PlayStation 5 and PC title before it was ported to other consoles. The following year, the action-looter game received a single expansion, Fire and Darkness.

Prior to that game, it made Duelyst, which went offline in 2020. Last March, Counterplay reportedly laid off several staff members.

At time of writing, Godfall is still purchasable on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. Game Developer can confirm Counterplay's website is still active, but has no job openings listed or makes any mention of future projects.

The studio's alleged closure comes following last week's shut downs of Toadman Interactive and Freejam. The former was a support studio for Warhammer Vermintide, and the latter made the Robocraft series. Jar of Sparks, an independent studio, also ceased operations last week as its leaders look for a partner to fund its debut project.

Other studios including Rocksteady, Splash Damage, and Piranha Games have also made layoffs in recent weeks.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new game developer NextBeat.
Business
Space Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeatSpace Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeat
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
2 Min Read
GOG logo and storefront thumbnails
Business
GOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation effortsGOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation efforts
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
6 elements of visual guidance
6 elements of visual guidance

Jan 13, 2025

Business
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S

Jan 9, 2025

Design
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some

Jan 8, 2025