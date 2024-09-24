Sponsored By

Report: Gamurs Group cutting jobs across network of game publications

The company reportedly terminated some employees by firing out a generic email in the middle of the night.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 24, 2024

Gamurs Group, the owner of major publications including Dot Esports, Destructoid, and Twinfinite, has seemingly cut a number of jobs without warning.

Multiple workers impacted by the layoffs shared the news on X and indicated the news came by way of a generic email that some received in the middle of the night.

Former Twinfinite managing editor Tom Hopkins said the email was waiting in their inbox when they woke up. Dot Esports guide writer Andrew Highton corroborated the news and said they were one "many" people laid off by the company.

Emphasizing the sudden nature of the cuts, Destructoid staffer Jamie Sharp said the abrupt termination has left them "absolutely broken."

"I got an email announcing that Gamurs Group had terminated my employment effective immediately from Destructoid, after just under four years as a staff writer. Two weeks before my third child is due to be born," they added.

Dot Esports gaming editor Vic Hood noted they were also let go "immediately" and seemingly without notice. "Woke up to an email that I’ve been let go from Dot Esports and Gamurs this morning effective immediately. I’ve just bought a house and I’m getting married next year," they wrote.

Gamurs Group boasts big numbers—and a reported toxic workplace

Gamurs Group currently owns 17 major publications that attract 66 million monthly readers and 144 million monthly article views. Those figures are plastered on the company website, but despite that apparent success, there have been reports of unrest within the company.

Earlier this year, Aftermath published an extensive report in which employees described working for the company as "hell," with shifting editorial strategies allegedly leading to rampant burnout and retention issues.

"Everyone is stressed out. Co-workers are randomly getting cut for 'performance issues' week-to-week across all sites. The articles are all mindless. The only thing that matters is Google and what Google readers want. Creating a balance between work and life? Impossible," said one former Gamurs employee, speaking to Aftermath in March.

"Corporate is breathing down everyone's necks to make sure every single writer is doing four articles a day. Gamurs is now a race to the bottom where every site is at risk of becoming an SEO content farm. The days of actually reporting are over. The acquired sites are losing all semblance of meaning and brand."

It's unclear how many people have been impacted by the latest round of cuts. Game Developer has reached out to Gamurs Group for more information.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

