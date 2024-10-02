Report: Cloud Imperium enacts temporary 7-day work mandate for Star Citizen devs

A new report from Insider Gaming alleges Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) will require staff to work seven-day work weeks until mid-October.

In an internal email obtained by the outlet, CIG leadership say the studio must meet deadlines before its annual Citizencon event on October 19. As such, it is "doubling down over the next 18 days" to finalize a Star Citizen patch and demo showcase for Squadron 42.

All staff are required to work in the office on Friday, October 4 and October 11, which are typically remote work days. They are also expected to work in-person on those Saturdays, October 5 and October 12, and Sunday, October 6.

Per the alleged email, remote work is acceptable on October 19, but employees are "encouraged" to come to the office. Breakfast and lunch will be provided on the weekends during this two-week period.

In a separate internal email Insider Gaming acquired, leadership thanked "everyone who will be putting extra time over the next two weeks. [...] To show our appreciation, all those in the trenches with us over the next couple of weekends can have Monday, October 21 on the company as a free holiday."

Cloud Imperium and its alleged behavior toward staff

Earlier this year, two ex-Cloud Imperium staff alleged the studio had a toxic workplace culture, and would mistreat employees.

In February, then-Turbulet Games producer Annie Bouffard claimed CIG (which acquired Turbulent in 2023) was a "highly toxic studio." At the time, she said she was "gaslit" over layoffs that were written off as the result of a staff relocation.

Several lead developers on Star Citizen were impacted by those reductions, including live game director Todd Papy.

More recently, in July, a UK employment tribunal found Cloud Imperium had discriminated against a disabled worker. That employee, Paul Ah-Thion, alleged that CIG's return-to-office policy failed to consider his needs as a disabled person diagnosed with autism.

Ah-Thion found remote work to be accommodating and alleged that he requested a permanent remote work arrangement. It was subsequently denied, and he was later let go in July 2022 after multiple requests to reconsider.

The tribunal ultimately sided with Ah-Thion, saying there was "no specific issue" with his work performance from home compared to in-office and that CIG ultimately could have made "reasonable adjustments" to meet his request.

CIG was then ordered to pay £27,748 (or $36,800) to Ah-Thion in compensation.

Insider Gaming's full report on Cloud Imperium's temporary seven-day work mandate can be read here. Game Developer has reached out to the studio for comment, and will update when a response is given.