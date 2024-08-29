Sponsored By

Report: Bungie fired veteran director after misconduct allegations

Former Marathon director Chris Barrett was allegedly jettisoned from the studio after reports of inappropriate behaviour surfaced.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 29, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from the reveal trailer for Bungie's Marathon.
Image via Bungie.

Bloomberg is reporting that Christopher Barrett, a top-level executive and director at Bungie, was fired in March following a series of misconduct allegations.

Barrett previously served as director on Marathon and held a seat on the Bungie board before the company was acquired by Sony. Bloomberg claims he was accused by at least eight women of "behaving inappropriately" towards them in the workplace.

He allegedly "called lower-level female employees attractive, asked them to play truth-or-dare and made references to his wealth and power within the studio," suggesting he could help "advance their careers."

Sources speaking to Bloomberg claim he befriended several women across various departments within the studio. He then reportedly sent a "barrage" of texts that "blurred the lines between professional and personal."

Barrett joined Bungie in 1999 as an artist but eventually became an integral figure within the studio, serving as a director and designer on key projects including Destiny 2 and Marathon.

It's reported that Bungie staffers weren't informed why Barrett had been let go, with the Marathon team initially being told he was on a sabbatical. A replacement for Barrett has already been found.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Bungie parent company Sony Interactive said it takes "all complaints of misconduct very seriously." The PlayStation maker added "it is our policy and practice to investigate every complaint promptly and take action based on the findings of our investigation."

Barrett told Bloomberg he was always "respectful and supportive of my colleagues" at Bungie, but also issued an apology to anyone who felt "uncomfortable" as a result of his behavior.

Bloomberg's full report on Barrett can be read here.

Read more about:

Culture

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Take This logo on a stylised orange background
Business
Mental health in games charity Take This is facing extinctionMental health in games charity Take This is facing extinction
byChris Kerr
Aug 29, 2024
2 Min Read
The female V in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
Business
Cyberpunk and Phantom Liberty remain big drivers behind CD Projekt's revenue growthCyberpunk and Phantom Liberty remain big drivers behind CD Projekt's revenue growth
byJustin Carter
Aug 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
Humberly Gonzalez and Kay Vess.
Audio
Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'
byBryant Francis
Aug 28, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Animal Crossing tracks the rise of the original cozy life simBook Excerpt: Animal Crossing tracks the rise of the original cozy life sim
byKelsey Lewin
Aug 27, 2024
19 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Getting under the hood of racing gamesGetting under the hood of racing games
bySteve Lycett
Aug 27, 2024
17 Min Read