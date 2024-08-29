Bloomberg is reporting that Christopher Barrett, a top-level executive and director at Bungie, was fired in March following a series of misconduct allegations.

Barrett previously served as director on Marathon and held a seat on the Bungie board before the company was acquired by Sony. Bloomberg claims he was accused by at least eight women of "behaving inappropriately" towards them in the workplace.

He allegedly "called lower-level female employees attractive, asked them to play truth-or-dare and made references to his wealth and power within the studio," suggesting he could help "advance their careers."

Sources speaking to Bloomberg claim he befriended several women across various departments within the studio. He then reportedly sent a "barrage" of texts that "blurred the lines between professional and personal."

Barrett joined Bungie in 1999 as an artist but eventually became an integral figure within the studio, serving as a director and designer on key projects including Destiny 2 and Marathon.

It's reported that Bungie staffers weren't informed why Barrett had been let go, with the Marathon team initially being told he was on a sabbatical. A replacement for Barrett has already been found.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Bungie parent company Sony Interactive said it takes "all complaints of misconduct very seriously." The PlayStation maker added "it is our policy and practice to investigate every complaint promptly and take action based on the findings of our investigation."

Barrett told Bloomberg he was always "respectful and supportive of my colleagues" at Bungie, but also issued an apology to anyone who felt "uncomfortable" as a result of his behavior.

Bloomberg's full report on Barrett can be read here.