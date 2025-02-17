Funko Fusion developer 10:10 Games has reportedly laid off a number of employees.

Anonymous sources speaking to Insider Gaming claim the UK studio placed 19 jobs at risk after branding Funko Fusion a "complete commercial and critical failure."

It's also claimed the studio has struggled to secure funding for future projects.

Sources explained the cuts were "entirely based on the needs of the next project," but added that no senior employees or managerial staff were impacted.

10:10 Games is also accused of failing to effectively support workers throughout the process. The studio reportedly told some employees they were being laid off while they were on holiday and provided severance packages that meet "the bare legal minimum" requirements.

"Management seemed very keen to wrap up the process quickly, and despite saying that they were fully open to suggestions and feedback, none of it has been taken on board," said one source.

10:10 Games was established in 2021 by a group of veterans from TT Games. Last year, 10:10 Games head of publishing Arthur Parsons lambasted a perceived lack of support for new studios in the UK during an interview with Game Developer.

"We as an industry are not being sustainable," he stated. "It would be great if there were more grants, more incentives to do stuff. We've had to do a lot of stuff off our own back, off our own money."

Internally, Parsons purportedly told staff the studio–which claims to always put "our people and culture first" on its Linkedin page–would take responsibility for the layoffs, but the company has yet to officially comment on the situation.

Game Developer has reached out to 10:10 Games for more information.