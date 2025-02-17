Sponsored By

Report: 10:10 Games making layoffs after branding Funko Fusion 'commercial and critical failure'Report: 10:10 Games making layoffs after branding Funko Fusion 'commercial and critical failure'

The UK studio has been accused of failing to support employees throughout the process.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 17, 2025

1 Min Read
Key artwork for Funko Fusion featuring Funko-style characters from a huge number of franchises
Image via 10:10 Games

Funko Fusion developer 10:10 Games has reportedly laid off a number of employees.

Anonymous sources speaking to Insider Gaming claim the UK studio placed 19 jobs at risk after branding Funko Fusion a "complete commercial and critical failure."

It's also claimed the studio has struggled to secure funding for future projects.

Sources explained the cuts were "entirely based on the needs of the next project," but added that no senior employees or managerial staff were impacted.

10:10 Games is also accused of failing to effectively support workers throughout the process. The studio reportedly told some employees they were being laid off while they were on holiday and provided severance packages that meet "the bare legal minimum" requirements.

"Management seemed very keen to wrap up the process quickly, and despite saying that they were fully open to suggestions and feedback, none of it has been taken on board," said one source.

10:10 Games was established in 2021 by a group of veterans from TT Games. Last year, 10:10 Games head of publishing Arthur Parsons lambasted a perceived lack of support for new studios in the UK during an interview with Game Developer.

"We as an industry are not being sustainable," he stated. "It would be great if there were more grants, more incentives to do stuff. We've had to do a lot of stuff off our own back, off our own money."

Internally, Parsons purportedly told staff the studio–which claims to always put "our people and culture first" on its Linkedin page–would take responsibility for the layoffs, but the company has yet to officially comment on the situation.

Game Developer has reached out to 10:10 Games for more information.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Box art for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles.
Business
Square Enix scrapping iOS version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles over unfixable bugSquare Enix scrapping iOS version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles over unfixable bug
byJustin Carter
Feb 17, 2025
1 Min Read
The Liquid Swords logo
Production
Liquid Swords confirms layoffs after pledging to implement 'sustainable work model'Liquid Swords confirms layoffs after pledging to implement 'sustainable work model'
byChris Kerr
Feb 17, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
byBryant Francis
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025