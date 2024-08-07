Remedy's new CFO hails from a famous Finnish chocolatier

Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy Entertainment has named Santtu Kallionpää as its new chief financial officer.

Kallionpää previously served as the VP of finance and business at Fazer Confectionary, which styles itself as "Finland's leading producer of chocolates, sweets, and biscuits." The company employs around 2,400 people and says Karl Fazer Milk Chocolate is the "heart" of its business.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala praised Kallionpää consumer business credentials and vast experience "steering strategic projects."

"I am delighted to welcome Santtu Kallionpää to Remedy and our core management team. In addition to his financial expertise, he is experienced in consumer business ranging from steering strategic projects to business development and performance management of key operations," said Virtala in a press release. "These are valuable competences and relevant skills for Remedy. Santtu will be a good leader and collaborator with both our game and support teams."

Kallionpää will replace former Remedy CFO Terhi Kauppi, who stepped down in June 2024 to "pursue new career opportunities outside of the company." Kauppi had been with Remedy since 2018.

Discussing his move, Kallionpää said he was eager to join a "world class gaming company with very interesting future opportunities."