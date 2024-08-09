Remedy's 2024-2025 opens with revenue boost, focus on non-Alan Wake projects

For Remedy, the first half of 2024 has been quite fruitful. In its earnings report for January-June 2024, the Alan Wake developer saw a revenue increase of 33.7 percent to €21.1 million (or $23 million).

Likewise, the three-month first quarter betwen April and June 30, 2024 was €10.3 million, up 16.2 percent from the same timeframe in the previous year. Overall, there's been "improved profitability" compared to last year's fiscal period.

And while Alan Wake II still hasn't become fully profitable, Remedy noted it's recouped "most" of the game's development and marketing expenses. June's "Night Springs" expansion was a noted highlight for the entire quarter.

The chief source of revenue came from development fees for the Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes. Both projects are now in full production, as is "Codename Condor," the latter of which has a "growing" amount of limited internal and external playtests.

Control 2, meanwhile, is in the production readiness stage, and recently hit an "important milestone" showcasing playable features. Virtala noted the milestone has further "supported ongoing business negotiations."

In regards to all three projects, he said Remedy is exploring self-publishing and "related business models." A publishing partner (as it did with Epic Games for Alan Wake II and 505 Games with Control) is also on the table.

Regardless, the studio will take a "more significant role" in growing out the two franchises, which is planned to be revealed by the end of the year.