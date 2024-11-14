Sponsored By

Remedy creative director Sam Lake to receive NY Game Awards' Andrew Yoon Award

The multihyphenate developer is being recognized for 'paving the way for narrative-focused game design and visually striking universes.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 14, 2024

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2.
Image via Remedy Entertainment.

  Sam Lake has worked at Remedy since 1995 and been a key creative force behind most of the Finnish studio's work.

Sam Lake, the creative force behind Remedy Entertainment, is the winner of the New York Game Awards' Andrew Yoon award for its ceremony on January 21, 2025.

The distinction has previously gone out to "game changers" in the industry, including Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, Xbox head Phil Spencer, and Hideo Kojima. Lake has been recognized for being a "true visionary whose work continues to pave the way for narrative-focused game design and visually striking universes."

"You know a Remedy game when you see it, largely due to Sam Lake’s impact on the worlds he creates," wrote NYVGCC president Harold Goldberg. "It’s really cool to see how his 20-year career at Remedy has touched so many of our members and interns at the Circle, and we are thrilled to have him join the roster of esteemed game changers previously recognized with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award.” 

Lake joined Remedy as a writer for its debut title, 1995's Death Rally. Over the years, he's written or been the creative director (or both) on nearly every game developed by the studio, from the original Max Payne games to Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and the Remedy-made story campaigns for Smilegate's Crossfire X. He most recently wrote, directed, and acted in 2023's Alan Wake II, which became Remedy's fastest-selling title and saw critical acclaim.

Of the sequel, NYVGCC executive director Ryan Callahan remarked how it "[isn't] often you see a video game studio deliver a superb sequel to a title a decade later, but it’s even rarer to see how it resonates with fans and spawns a whole connected universe comprised of its past franchises. I don’t think anyone expects anything less from someone like Sam Lake."

In addition to games, Lake also co-wrote two Alan Wake books and a Max Payne comic book. This past summer, Remedy struck a deal with Annapurna to adapt Alan Wake and Control for TV and film, but his involvement in those projects is currently unknown.

The New York Game Awards will air on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Ahead of Alan Wake II's release last year, Game Developer with Lake about its co-lead Saga Anderson (and having two protagonists in general), and going all-in on live-action video.

