Reikon Games' Ruiner to receive film adaptation by Universal Pictures

The 2017 sci-fi shooter's film adaptation is being headed up by Wes Ball, director of Sony's upcoming Zelda movie.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 20, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for the 2017 game Ruiner.
Image via Reikon Games/Devolver Digital.

Another video game is crossing over into films: Ruiner, the sci-fi shooter from Reikon Games and Devolver Digital.

Per Variety, director Wes Ball (of Planet of the Apes and eventual Legend of Zelda fame) will adapt the game for Universal Pictures, which will be produced by Story Kitchen and 87North.

It's the newest video game get for Universal, who recently entered the game-to-film scene with the very successful Super Mario and Five Nights at Freddy's films.

Ruiner on the big screen

Ruiner released in 2017 and is set in the cyberpunk future of 2091. Players take on the role of a silent character nicknamed "Puppy" who embarks on a journey to save their brother from a conglomerate named Heaven that runs the city of Rengkok.

According to Variety, Ruiner has amassed 4 million players since its release. It first came out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Reikon itself has yet to comment on the adaptation, though co-founders Marek Roefler, Jakub Styliński, and Magdalena Tomkowicz will all executive produce the film.

In general, Reikon has been quiet since this past January, when 80 percent of staff (or 60-70 employees) were laid off. The status of its current project, codenamed "Final Form," remains unclear after these reductions.

Read more about:

Transmedia

