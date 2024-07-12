Re-Logic's Terraria has sold 58.7 million copies in 13 years

The long-running sandbox game Terraria has now sold 58.7 million copies, according to developer Re-Logic.

Looking back on the game on its forums, the developer noted its growth since its initial May 2011 launch. Nearly 32 million of its current sales are from the PC market.

For further comparison, it sold over 35 million copies ahead of its 10th birthday back in 2021, meaning sales have shot up over the past three years.

"We are beyond humbled and thankful for your continued support," wrote Re-Logic. "It is the force that drives us every day to make even more awesome Terraria experiences."

With this new milestone, Terraria is currently the eighth best-selling game of all time across platforms, just under Red Dead Redemption II's 63 million copies. It's even more notable since it's been put on every system except the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

At time of writing, Re-Logic appears to have no concerns about bringing the game to those two consoles.

Terraria is going strong

Similar to Minecraft (which it predates by about six months), Terraria has grown into a larger franchise over the years. Along with an eventual Terraria 2, there was once the strategy-RPG spinoff Terrarria: Otherworld, which was killed in 2018.

Outside of games, there's also a series of Terraria graphic novels. At time of writing, it hasn't inked a movie deal like Minecraft, though.

Re-Logic is currently at work on the 1.4.5 update for Terraria, which is expected to release in 2024 and will feature a crossover with fellow indie breakout Dead Cells.