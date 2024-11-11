Raw Fury appoints ex-Avalanche chief Pim Holfve as new CEO

GamesIndustry reports Swedish game publisher Raw Fury has found a new leader to take over from founder Jónas Antonsson.

As of last week, Pim Holfve is the company's new CEO. Previously, he served as corporate business VP for Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios, then operated as its CEO from 2015 to 2023. More recently, he worked as CEO for Trailmakers creator Flashbulb Games.

Major game industry c-suite changes this year

Other big 2024 hires include Unity CFO Jarrod Yahes and CEO Matt Bromberg, Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan, and Asmodee CEO Thomas Kœgler.

"I'm delighted to join such a talented team with so many great games from an amazingly diverse set of developers under its belt, and many more to come," wrote Holfve. "I hope to build on and strengthen the winning formula that Raw Fury has developed."

With Holfve taking over his old position, Antonsson will transition to CEO of Raw Fury's parent company Combined Effect. Of his new promotion, Antonsson said he would "work actively across all the companies in the group as we grow and improve on what Combined Effect can offer going forward."

In addition to Raw Fury, fellow Combined Effect subsidiaries include Kakehashi Games (Sagres), co-development team Fury Studios, and Neon Doctrine (Blood Servants).