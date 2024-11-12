Sponsored By

Raid: Shadow Legends dev Plarium acquired by Modern Times Group

MTG spent $620 million to buy Plarium and 'significantly accelerate our ambition to build a strong ecosystem that can support gaming companies.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Characters in 2018's Raid: Shadow Legends.
Image via Plarium.

At a Glance

  • For the second time in its 15-year life, Plarium has a new parent company and 'multiple avenues to deliver synergies' for MTG

Modern Times Group (MTG) has bought Raid: Shadow Legends creator Plarium for a meaty $620 million.

That purchase, according to MTG's announcement, equates to almost an entire year of revenue for Plarium. Between September 2023 to September 2024, the Israeli studio generated $613 million in revenue, up 1.2 percent from the 2022-2023 fiscal year. In that same 12-month period, Raid grew by 2.3 percent from the preious year.

Plarium was first picked up by Australian casino company Aristocrat in 2017, a year prior to Raid's launch. Like MTG, Aristocraft bought the studio for a hefty sum (back then, $500 million); in the years since, Raid has become one of the biggest (and most-aggressively marketed) mobile games, and Plarium has released fellow phone titles Undersea: Solitaire Tripleaks and Mech Arena: Robot Showdown.

Prior to this acquisition, Aristocrat sold off Rumble Games—then a subsidiary of Plarium—to blockchain company Forte Labs in 2023. Rumble was closed down this past July.

For MTG, the acquisition offers "multiple avenues to deliver synergies" and a way to "substantially improve" its cash flow generation. It also expressed interest in Plarium's technology and expertise in live-ops, marketing, and monetization "to drive commercial synergies and further improve the group’s performance over the long term."

"The acquisition of Plarium enables us to significantly accelerate our ambition to build a strong ecosystem that can support gaming companies," said games EVP Arnd Benninghoff. "We are delighted to welcome Plarium into our Gaming Village, where their world-leading evergreen games can continue to shine."

Plarium, for its part, has not yet commented on its new boss, or how it will affect development for Raid or any of its other games.

Read more about:

M&A

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screesnhot of the Steam marketplace.
Production
Steam's new API lets devs grant easier build access to playersSteam's new API lets devs grant easier build access to players
byJustin Carter
Nov 12, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot of 2024's TerraTech Worlds.
Business
Payload Studios makes second layoff round, 8 workers reportedly affectedPayload Studios makes second layoff round, 8 workers reportedly affected
byJustin Carter
Nov 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: Developing a clear and consistent visual language in the UI of BeastieballDeep Dive: Developing a clear and consistent visual language in the UI of Beastieball
byGregory Lobanov
Nov 12, 2024
9 Min Read
A character in Slitterhead with a creepy mask and claws.
Design
Slitterhead creative director Keiichiro Toyama muses on his unique mix of influencesSlitterhead creative director Keiichiro Toyama muses on his unique mix of influences
byAlan Wen
Nov 12, 2024
6 Min Read
A woman addresses a table of businesspeople.
Business
Up-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah SaltsmanUp-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman
byBryant Francis
Oct 31, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024
Must-have tools and libraries for indie game developers in 2024

Nov 11, 2024

Design
The overdesign trap of game design
The overdesign trap of game design

Nov 4, 2024

Production
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games

Nov 1, 2024