Radical Forge nets £2.6 million to expand team and launch Southfield

The news comes months after the studio laid off a 'handful' of staff.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 4, 2024

The Radical Forge logo
Image via Radical Forge

UK studio Radical Forge has raised £2.6 million ($3.4 million) to expand its team and launch chaotic physics-based farming sim Southfield.

The cash injection comes via the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II–Mercia Equity Finance, which primarily makes investments across Yorkshire and is managed by Mercia Ventures as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II.

The news arrives around six months after Radical Forge laid off a "handful" of workers whose roles or skill sets were deemed surplus to requirements. Now, the company is looking to make around 15 new hires so it can take on new and bigger contracts and bring Southfield to market.

"Well, we did it. We are beyond happy to say that we've secured funding to help us build Radical Forge into the company we want it to be and bring everyone along with us on the journey," said studio CEO Bruce Slater in a press release.

"In Mercia, we found a partner willing to understand not only the nuts and bolts of the company but the human heart that makes it tick. They share our ambitions to be a great development partner whilst creating original games in a culture that puts people first."

Mercia investment director Chris McCourt said providing funding to Radical Forge will deliver another boost to Middlesbrough's burgeoning game industry.

"Radical Forge are a talented team with a vibrant culture that has helped them attract and retain skilled developers," he added. "We believe the current environment holds real opportunities for the business. With many of the big players in the industry downsizing their teams, they have the chance to attract top talent, expand their skills base and win larger and more complex projects."

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

