Quantic Dream writer Adam Williams departs to start up his own studio

Adam Williams, a longtime writer for Quantic Dream, revealed his leave from the studio. He already has his next job lined up: he'll be starting his own independent, currently unrevealed studio.

"I’ve already been in touch with many of you guys at Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm, to thank you for everything on Detroit and Eclipse," he wrote. "It’s been a great adventure."

Williams joined in 2015, and served as the lead writer on Detroit: Become Human and Star Wars Eclipse. Quantic Dream was the only developer he worked at up to this point, having previously worked as a writer on UK television.

Regarding his new studio, Williams said it consists of "a group of very talented designers and developers. [...] We're working on something very innovative, very special and, for now, very secret."

Questions remain about Star Wars Eclipse

He's far from the first developer to leave a triple-A studio to start his own, but it is somewhat noteworthy in that he directly stated his departure and teased the new studio in one go.

With his leave, questions remain on the status of Eclipse, which was revealed in 2021. Quantic Dream has been quiet on the game since then, other than to reiterate last year that it "still exists."