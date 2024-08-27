Sponsored By

PTW acquires Ghostpunch Games for $13 million and pitches 'AI-based' services

The Florida-based studio has worked on notable titles including Risk of Rain 2, Fortnite, and Mortal Kombat 1.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 27, 2024

A screenshot from Risk of Rain 2
Image via Epic Games

Service provider PTW has acquired co-development studio Ghostpunch Games for $13 million.

PTW CEO Deborah Kirkham said the deal will enable the company to "deliver exceptional development services" to its global partners.

"Ghostpunch is a highly respected development partner for numerous top-tier triple-A studios, boasting a remarkable retainment rate of over 90 percent," added Kirkham, who described the studio as a "standout" business with an "impressive reputation."

Founded in 2015, Ghostpunch currently has over 60 employees working on projects across a variety of platforms. The studio is familiar with middleware technology such as Unity and Unreal and has worked on notable franchises including Fortnite, Mortal Combat, Borderlands, Risk of Rain, Civilization, and Prey.

Notably, PTW believes the studio's vast experience can be combined with its own "deep QA knowledge" to offer new AI-based QA automation and other services to clients in the future.

"Additional synergies can be seen through the combination of PTW's AI-based art technology and Ghostpunch's art integration capabilities, which will bring new generative art integrated technology offerings to the games industry," reads a press release.

The move will result in some leadership reshuffling. Ghostpunch executive producer Hugh Falk will become site head at PTW's office in Ft. Lauderdale, while director of technology Alejandro Garcia-Tunon will take on the role of director of co-development. Both will report to PTW chief operating officer Sijo Jose.

"Rick Daniels, the current director of operations, is stepping into the position of head of sales for art and co-dev, reporting to PTW chief revenue officer Kaley Hurst," continues the press release. "Finally, Devon Browne, the current animation director, will become PTW's senior animation manager, reporting to Falk."

Commenting on the deal, Daniels said it represents a "significant milestone" for Ghostpunch and will enable the studio to "elevate" its game development capabilities. "We're eager to continue to provide top-notch game development services and expand PTW's co-dev line of business to clientele worldwide," they added.

PTW currently has over 40 studios worldwide and has worked on over 1,500 titles over the last decade. The company laid off 45 workers in January 2024 but has also expanded significantly in recent years. In May, it opened a new mocap studio in partnership with Imaginarium and prior to that established new offices in Portugal, Tokyo, and Brazil. 

Read more about:

M&A

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

