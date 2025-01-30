According to a now deleted LinkedIn resume (and spotted by Bogorad222), Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: Lost Crown has sold 1.3 million copies since its launch in late January 2024.

Alexandre Guenounou, an associate marketing director for the publisher, cited the action-sidescroller as a "multi-awarded game" which hit the aforementioned benchmark within its first year. The game released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Xbox One and Series X|S to solid reviews.

However, Ubisoft itself has been vague about the specifics of Lost Crown's commercial performance. Not long after its launch, it implied the game failed to meet target sales, but noted it succeeded in reviving the previously dormant franchise.

Guenounou's listing shows sales have picked up since its initial launch, likely helped by being on various "Best of 2024" lists and netting several nominations for its gameplay and accessibility features.

Prince of Persia's troubled throne

Late last year, French journalist Gautoz alleged the Lost Crown team at Ubisoft Montpellier was disbanded after trying and failing to pitch both a sequel and pair of expansions to the first game. One expansion was approved for development alongside three free updates, and the team was then moved to other projects, like Beyond Good & Evil 2 at the same studio.

Developers who spoke with Gautoz reportedly called Lost Crown "the best production of my life," and some was hoped that team would help rehabilitate staff burned out on Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Aside from Lost Crown, there are two known Prince of Persia games in production: Evil Empire's The Rogue Prince of Persia, which launched in May 2024 as an Early Access title, and a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The latter was rebooted as of May 2023, and is being primarily developed by Ubisoft's Montreal and Toronto teams.