Pokemon TCG Pocket has topped 30 million downloads worldwide

Could it be the very best?

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 11, 2024

Pokemon TCG Pocket has amassed over 30 million downloads in under two weeks.

The mobile title debuted on October 30, 2024, and delivers a streamlined take on the ever-popular Pokemon Trading Card Game.

Just like its real-world namesake, TCG Pocket allows players to rip open booster packs, collect (and eventually) trade cards, build custom decks, and battle with opponents.

TCG Pocket leans on a freemium model that lets players open a small number of booster packs for free each day and earn some virtual currencies by completing solo battles and missions. Of course, it's also possible to drop real-world cash on booster packs and accessories by purchasing Poké Gold.

Recent estimates from Appmagic (via MobileGamer.biz) indicated the title earned around $3 million each day throughout its launch weekend. The latest figures published on November 6, 2024, estimated TCG Pocket had earned $24 million from roughly 11 million downloads.

It's always worth taking estimates with a pinch of salt, but it's clear TCG Pocket is gathering momentum.

The Pokemon Company announced the title had crossed 10 million downloads on November 2. Given we know it then topped 30 million downloads on November 8–less than a week later–it's evident that consumer interest in the collect-em-up is gathering pace.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

