Pokemon TCG Pocket players who engage in nefarious activities such as real money trading could be banned.

Trading has yet to debut in-game, but it looks like some players have found a workaround–and managed to catch the eye of developers DeNA and Creatures Inc. in the process.

A news post shared in-game (spotted by Eurogamer) confirms as much–but warns players they could face account suspensions and "other action" if they breach the Terms of Use.

"We are aware that some players have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviors that violate the Terms of Use," reads the post.

"If we confirm that a player has engaged in behaviour that violates the Terms of Use, we will warn them, suspend their account, or take other action. We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience."

Pokemon TCG Pocket launched in October 2024 but was missing a key feature in the form of trading. DeNA and Creatures Inc. have since confirmed the mechanic will be added on January 30, 2025.

The free-to-play mobile title had topped 30 million downloads worldwide by November 2024. Concrete revenue figures remain elusive, but estimates from AppMagic suggested the game had earned around $24 million at the beginning of November.