Sponsored By

Pocketpair says Palworld won't go free-to-play, but admits it flirted with the idea

Not all games are built for free-to-play, and Pocketpair knows where its monster hunter shooter needs to be.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 16, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of a monster with a gun from 2024's Palworld.
Image via Pocketpair.

Palworld developer Pocketpair said the game will not transition to free-to-play.

Last week, translated comments surfaced from CEO Takuro Mizobe, wherein he talked about the game's future. At the time, he claimed the studio was debating whether or not to change to a live-service, free-to-play model.

Plenty of games have launched as a paid title, then converted into a free game years later. It can revitalize a game's community and open up more revenue opportunities.

Palworld just wasn't designed with the free-to-play model in mind

During the interview, Mizobe noted a switch would help "extend [Palworld's] lifespan and make it more stable in terms of profitability." At the same time, he acknowledged how it wasn't built with free-to-play in mind, and switching models could be a challenge unto itself.

Pocketpair has now clarified the interview was conducted "months ago," and it's firmly settled on not going free-to-play.

"Palworld was never designed with that model in mind, and it would require too much work to adapt at this point," it explained. More bluntly, the developer also stated it knows that "just isn't what our players want."

However, Pocketpair added it was still exploring paid DLC and in-game skins to help support the game. At the moment, nothing is concrete, and it's continuing to discuss how to move forward.

"We apologize for any concern this may have caused," Pocketpair concluded, "and we hope this clarifies our position."

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Splash art for Farmville 3.
Business
IBM wins $44.9 million patent infringement suit against ZyngaIBM wins $44.9 million patent infringement suit against Zynga
byJustin Carter
Sep 16, 2024
1 Min Read
The nDreams logo on background comprised of game artwork
Business
UK studio nDreams confirms layoffs could impact 17.5 percent of workforceUK studio nDreams confirms layoffs could impact 17.5 percent of workforce
byChris Kerr
Sep 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Alekon lets players make the picture perfect photo albumAlekon lets players make the picture perfect photo album
byJoel Couture
Sep 16, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UXDeep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UX
byValeska Martins, Ellinor Zetterman
Sep 12, 2024
13 Min Read
A photo of Unity CEO Matt Bromberg
Business
Unity CEO Matt Bromberg says Runtime Fee reversal is part of bid to become 'a fundamentally different company'Unity CEO Matt Bromberg says Runtime Fee reversal is part of bid to become 'a fundamentally different company'
byBryant Francis
Sep 12, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
The eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography gamesThe eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography games
byMichelle Olson
Sep 16, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: The Animal KingdomGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: The Animal Kingdom
byWinifred Phillips
Sep 13, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
PlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyaltyPlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyalty
byJames McWhirter
Sep 12, 2024
6 Min Read