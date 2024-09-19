Sponsored By

Playtika acquires mobile developer SuperPlay

The mobile publisher makes its first acquisition of 2024, with Superplay expected to provide "attractive" growth opportunities.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 19, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for mobile developer Playtika.
Image via Playtika.

Mobile publisher Playtika has reached a "definitive agreement" to acquire mobile studio SuperPlay in a deal for $700 million.

CEO Robert Antokol called the acquisition a "key move in strengthening our leadership in mobile games, driving growth with scaled titles, and unlocking new opportunities. [...] We’re expanding our ability to deliver exceptional experiences to players worldwide."

SuperPlay was founded in 2019, and was co-founded by Playtika alums Eyal Netzer and Gilad Almog. Earlier this year, it released two games: Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams, which reportedly boasted 1.7 million combined daily active users as of August.

"An attractive growth opportunity" for Playtika

Along with those two games, the press release notes SuperPlay has another pair of projects in development that will help drive growth.

For Almog and Netzer, the acquisition will help their studio "continue growing the most memorable and engaging games in their category, and exchange knowledge that will propel each other to new heights."

Financially, Playtika is set to gain more from SuperPlay in the coming years, depending on the studio's performance. If it hits "certain financial targets" over the next three years (2025-2027), Playtika gets an additional contingent consideration of up to $1.25 billion.

This deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, and marks Playtika's first acquisition since buying Innplay Labs over a full year ago.

Read more about:

M&AMobile

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of a player firing at an enemy in Fortnite: Prospect Island.
Business
Yager uses Fortnite to revive scrapped game The Cycle: FrontierYager uses Fortnite to revive scrapped game The Cycle: Frontier
byJustin Carter
Sep 19, 2024
1 Min Read
A monster with a gun in Palworld.
Business
Pocketpair says Nintendo hasn’t revealed what patents Palworld allegedly violatesPocketpair says Nintendo hasn’t revealed what patents Palworld allegedly violates
byJustin Carter
Sep 19, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The player character from Dragon Age: The Veilguard and their companions fight monsters.
Design
BioWare's past DLCs inspired the direction of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, say devsBioWare's past DLCs inspired the direction of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, say devs
byAlessandro Fillari
Sep 19, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Developing a rating system and making juicy TV in The Crush HouseDeep Dive: Developing a rating system and making juicy TV in The Crush House
byFinn Carney
Sep 19, 2024
10 Min Read
The logo for Unity.
Programming
Unity wants fewer developers to park on older versions of the engineUnity wants fewer developers to park on older versions of the engine
byBryant Francis
Sep 19, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Programming
Real reasons (not) to build custom game engines in 2024Real reasons (not) to build custom game engines in 2024
byMaxim Kiselev
Sep 19, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Marketing
Pro tips for indie boothingPro tips for indie boothing
byDeborah Chantson
Sep 18, 2024
10 Min Read
An older woman smiles at the camera, holding one of her own.
Art
What basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modesWhat basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modes
byBryant Francis
Sep 17, 2024
10 Min Read