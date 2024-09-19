Playtika acquires mobile developer SuperPlay

Mobile publisher Playtika has reached a "definitive agreement" to acquire mobile studio SuperPlay in a deal for $700 million.

CEO Robert Antokol called the acquisition a "key move in strengthening our leadership in mobile games, driving growth with scaled titles, and unlocking new opportunities. [...] We’re expanding our ability to deliver exceptional experiences to players worldwide."

SuperPlay was founded in 2019, and was co-founded by Playtika alums Eyal Netzer and Gilad Almog. Earlier this year, it released two games: Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams, which reportedly boasted 1.7 million combined daily active users as of August.

"An attractive growth opportunity" for Playtika

Along with those two games, the press release notes SuperPlay has another pair of projects in development that will help drive growth.

For Almog and Netzer, the acquisition will help their studio "continue growing the most memorable and engaging games in their category, and exchange knowledge that will propel each other to new heights."

Financially, Playtika is set to gain more from SuperPlay in the coming years, depending on the studio's performance. If it hits "certain financial targets" over the next three years (2025-2027), Playtika gets an additional contingent consideration of up to $1.25 billion.

This deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, and marks Playtika's first acquisition since buying Innplay Labs over a full year ago.