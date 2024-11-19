PlayStation finds two new execs for its mobile game division

Trending
PlayStation has uploaded a new pair of executives to lead its mobile division. As of today, Olivier Courtemanche and Justin Kubiak hold respective positions as the head of mobile and leader of mobile business development and partnerships at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).
Both men have been at SIE since 2022: Courtemanche, an alum at EA and Meta, started out as a senior director for PlayStation Studios' mobile division, and just last year, became mobile's co-head alongside Kris Davis. Meanwhile, Kubiak joined SIE in licensing mobile partnerships, and previously worked at Samsung and NCSoft.
The duo mark the first major hires for PlayStation's mobile side since the departure of VP Nicola Sebastiani in 2023. At the time, PlayStation's ambitions for the phone market were quiet, save for acquiring Savage Game Studios, which saw the exits of CEO Mikhail Katkoff and general manager Sophie Vo not long after Sebastiani left.
In the time since, Savage Game rebranded to Neon Koi, which was closed down alongside Concord developer Firewalk back in October. Prior to its end, Neon Koi was working on an action-RPG for phones which was never fully revealed.
This past May, reports alleged Sony was aiming to make a mobile PlayStation store for free-to-play titles. It's unknown how Cortemanche and Kubiak's new positions will factor into that, or its other plans (or commitment) for the phone space beyond that hypothetical storefront.
