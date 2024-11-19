Sponsored By

PlayStation finds two new execs for its mobile game division

Two-year alums Olivier Courtemanche and Justin Kubiak will respectively lead the direction and business partnerships for PlayStation's mobile ventures.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 19, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for Sony's PlayStation console.
Image via PlayStation.

At a Glance

  • The new leaders for PlayStation's mobile division previously worked at Disney, EA, and Meta.

PlayStation has uploaded a new pair of executives to lead its mobile division. As of today, Olivier Courtemanche and Justin Kubiak hold respective positions as the head of mobile and leader of mobile business development and partnerships at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

Both men have been at SIE since 2022: Courtemanche, an alum at EA and Meta, started out as a senior director for PlayStation Studios' mobile division, and just last year, became mobile's co-head alongside Kris Davis. Meanwhile, Kubiak joined SIE in licensing mobile partnerships, and previously worked at Samsung and NCSoft.

Major moves for Sony's mobile business

The duo mark the first major hires for PlayStation's mobile side since the departure of VP Nicola Sebastiani in 2023. At the time, PlayStation's ambitions for the phone market were quiet, save for acquiring Savage Game Studios, which saw the exits of CEO Mikhail Katkoff and general manager Sophie Vo not long after Sebastiani left.

In the time since, Savage Game rebranded to Neon Koi, which was closed down alongside Concord developer Firewalk back in October. Prior to its end, Neon Koi was working on an action-RPG for phones which was never fully revealed.

This past May, reports alleged Sony was aiming to make a mobile PlayStation store for free-to-play titles. It's unknown how Cortemanche and Kubiak's new positions will factor into that, or its other plans (or commitment) for the phone space beyond that hypothetical storefront.

Read more about:

[Company] PlayStation

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of 2024's Farming Simulator 25.
Business
Farming Simulator 25 has series-best launch with 2 million copies sold in opening weekFarming Simulator 25 has series-best launch with 2 million copies sold in opening week
byJustin Carter
Nov 19, 2024
1 Min Read
A screenshot from Control
Business
Remedy claims self-publishing model will help it 'think more commercially'Remedy claims self-publishing model will help it 'think more commercially'
byChris Kerr
Nov 19, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the TabletopBook Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the Tabletop
byEthan Ham
Nov 19, 2024
24 Slides
The Bluesky logo on Game Developer's key art.
Business
What are game developers getting out of Bluesky?What are game developers getting out of Bluesky?
byBryant Francis
Nov 18, 2024
11 Min Read
The logo for the 2024 Game Awards.
Business
Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?Why hasn't The Game Awards announced a Future Class for 2024?
byBryant Francis
Nov 14, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
The art of game balance: evolution
The art of game balance: evolution

Nov 18, 2024

Production
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook
I designed economies for $150M games—here's my ultimate handbook

Nov 15, 2024

Audio
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards
Reflections on my score for Tactical Breach Wizards

Nov 13, 2024