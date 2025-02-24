Sponsored By

Forte Labs-owned Phoenix Labs shutters Dauntless after laying off studioForte Labs-owned Phoenix Labs shutters Dauntless after laying off studio

Phoenix Labs is sunsetting Dauntless after a six-year run on May 29.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 24, 2025

1 Min Read
Screenshot from Dauntless.
Image via Phoenix Labs.

At a Glance

  • Phoenix Labs is shutting down its monster-hunting online game Dauntless on May 29.
  • The studio, purchased by blockchain firm Forte Labs in 2023, laid off most employees earlier this year.

On May 29, Phoenix Labs is permanently taking down its flagship game, Dauntless. The developer revealed its monster hunting title will receive "no additional content or updates," or even be playable, after that date.

In recent years, Phoenix Labs conducted several waves of layoffs, including over 100 employees in May 2024. Weeks ago, the developer announced it'd laid off "a majority" of its remaining staff.

Dauntless first released in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The free-to-play game tasked players with working together or alone to take down monsters (dubbed "Behemoths"), craft and upgrade gear, and do it again with bigger beasts. Days after its official launch, it had amassed over 6 million players, and holds the distinction of being the first game to launch with crossplay between PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

In late 2024, Game Developer reported the company's alleged struggles after it'd been quietly acquired by Forte Labs. The blockchain firm purchased it in 2023, seemingly with the intent of integrating its technology in the studio's games to financialize in-game assets. New management reportedly demanded that employees not reveal news of the purchase.

Former staff later revealed their work on 'Project Dragon,' one of the canceled titles described as a mix between Minecraft and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

At time of writing, Phoenix Labs' other game, Fae Farm, does not appear to be on the verge of shutting down.

In its brief declaration of the game's demise, the studio thanked all players "for being a part of the Dauntless journey."

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A giant clown face as seen as the Joker cards in Balatro
Business
Balatro's contentious PEGI 18 rating has been amended thanks to 'mitigating fantastical elements'Balatro's contentious PEGI 18 rating has been amended thanks to 'mitigating fantastical elements'
byChris Kerr
Feb 24, 2025
2 Min Read
A photograph of a reception area within a Unity office building
Business
Unity cut ties with over 1,700 workers and closed 23 offices in 2024Unity cut ties with over 1,700 workers and closed 23 offices in 2024
byChris Kerr
Feb 24, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A baseball player from MLB The Show 24 winds up a pitch.
Business
Why games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industryWhy games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industry
byBryant Francis
Feb 21, 2025
3 Min Read
Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
byBryant Francis
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

headshots of Sam Lake and Lucas Pope
Design
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025

Feb 21, 2025

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025