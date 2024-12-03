Sponsored By

Phasmophobia scares up one million copies sold on consoles

A month after hitting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Phasmophobia is taking off with a new crowd.

December 3, 2024

Screenshot of the 2020 horror game Phasmophobia.
Image via Kinetic Games.

  • Kinetic Games' paranormal horror game has sold nearly 22 million total copies since its Early Access launch in 2020.

Kinetic Games' Phasmophobia has sold 1 million copies a month after its launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The indie horror hit came to consoles at the end of October as an Early Access title. That same month, Kinetic revealed the game had sold over 20 million copies across consoles and PC since its initial Early Access release on Windows in 2020.

In an announcement spotted by Gematsu, Kinetic revealed Phasmophobia has sold almost 22 million copies across PC and consoles. CEO Daneil Knight called the benchmark an "incredible achievement [only made] possible thanks to our wonderful, supportive and engaged community. The entire team here at Kinetic Games could not be happier, and reaching this milestone is the best Christmas present we could have wished for."

2024's big horror wins

2024 has been a big year for horror games, sales-wise. Konami and Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake, which also released in October, sold over 1 million copies within its first week. More recently, GSC Game World's survival horror title Stalker 2 hit the same milestone in just two days after its late November launch.

On the indie side, Landfall Games' Content Warning sold 2.2 million copies and garnered 8.8 million players just two months after its April launch. After hitting it big as a free-to-own game for a full day, it sold over 1 million copies within two weeks.

