Payload Studios makes second layoff round, 8 workers reportedly affected

Nearly three months after laying off a quarter of its staff, Payload Studios has eliminated more roles. Last week, at least two (now-former) staffers revealed they were let go on social media.

Sources speaking to GamesIndustry have claimed eight workers were impacted in this newest round of reductions. These workers were reportedly informed a month in advance, and will not receive redundancy pay.

Payload CEO and co-founder Russell Clarke confirmed to the outlet that layoffs did happen, but stopped at revealing specific numbers. In his statement, he said the cuts came "out of the blue after a project that we were relying on did not materialize." In August, Clarke cited the wider industry tumult as reason for those reductions, and came despite the studio's best efforts to avoid it.

Layoffs have been a constant throughout the industry in the past two years. Every month has seen heavy losses to studios' workforce, often by the dozens and occasionally the hundreds, depending on the developer.

According to Clarke, the number of impacted Payload devs and other specifics, like "the handling of the notice period and redundancy payments," are still being determined. "But we had to notify staff last week, to give as much warning as possible to all those who might be affected. [...] We are a small studio fighting to survive in very challenging times, but as always, our people are our highest priority."

Clarke also corroborated a claim that one of the impacted developers was a Payload co-founder, though he was vague on which one. However, he more conclusively stated the Payload that comes out of these layoffs "will need to be very lean" going forward.