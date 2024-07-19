Paramount+'s Halo show is KIA, but Xbox will try to save it

The TV adaptation of Xbox's Halo franchise has been canceled after a two-season run.

Per Variety, Paramount+ opted not to pick up the show for a third season. The cancellation comes following season two's finale airing in late March.

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television," wrote Paramount. "We wish everyone the best going forward."

Despite this, a source told the outlet that Xbox, Amblin, and 343 would try shopping the show around to other networks. No specific names were given, but streamers like Netflix and Prime Video have been known to pick old previously cancelled shows.

A history of Halo's transmedia journey

Microsoft was trying to get Halo out of games and into live-action since Bungie was originally helming the series. Different directors were attached to make a hypothetical movie before those ambitions were scaled down to television.

To date, Halo is Xbox's only franchise to be adapted for TV and film. Next in line are a TV show for Obsidian's Grounded and a movie and animated series for The Coalition's Gears of War.

Amongst all this, it remains a question of what Halo's place in the larger Xbox machinery is now that Call of Duty is being positioned as the console's premier shooter series, third-party or no.