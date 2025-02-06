Paradox Interactive has agreed to purchase Tropico 5 and Surviving Mars developer Haemimont Games.

The Swedish publisher said the deal will bolster its internal capabilities to help expand its strategic focus within the management genre.

Paradox has agreed to purchase all shares in the Bulgarian studio. The acquisition consists of an undisclosed upfront cash consideration and a performance-based earnout of similar size.

"We are very happy to welcome Haemimont Games to Paradox" said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox, in a press release. "They bring a tight-knit team with long experience in developing management games with many well received projects in their portfolio.

"Moreover, they have a strong creative streak, technology developed for their niche, a new IP in development and a strong culture that fits Paradox's way of working. We have strong faith in their team and leadership, and our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create great games under new ownership."

Haemimont's leadership will stay on

Paradox confirmed Haemimont's current leadership team will remain with the studio and said its ongoing projects won't be impacted by the move. Once the deal is completed, Haemimont will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paradox.

The news follows a tumultuous year for Paradox. Last summer, the company scrapped upcoming project Life By You–a life simulation title overseen by The Sims 2 executive producer Rod Humble–and shuttered developer Paradox Tectonic.

That cancelation resulted in a write down of SEK 208 million ($19.8 million).

Just months earlier, it set a new revenue record following the launch of Cities: Skylines II, but noted the high-profile title launched in a disappointing state. Rehabilitating the city builder became something of an ordeal.

Prior to that, it split from Lamplighters League developer Harebrained Schemes after the project fell short of internal targets.

Discussing those setbacks in October 2024, Paradox deputy CEO Mattias Lilja said the company was guilty of becoming overconfident and subsequently took some "unnecessary risks."