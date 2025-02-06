Sponsored By

Paradox to acquire Surviving Mars developer Haemimont GamesParadox to acquire Surviving Mars developer Haemimont Games

'Our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create great games.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 6, 2025

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Surviving Mars showing a futuristic astronaut scanning a glorious vista on the red planet
Image via Paradox

Paradox Interactive has agreed to purchase Tropico 5 and Surviving Mars developer Haemimont Games.

The Swedish publisher said the deal will bolster its internal capabilities to help expand its strategic focus within the management genre. 

Paradox has agreed to purchase all shares in the Bulgarian studio. The acquisition consists of an undisclosed upfront cash consideration and a performance-based earnout of similar size.

"We are very happy to welcome Haemimont Games to Paradox" said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox, in a press release. "They bring a tight-knit team with long experience in developing management games with many well received projects in their portfolio.

"Moreover, they have a strong creative streak, technology developed for their niche, a new IP in development and a strong culture that fits Paradox's way of working. We have strong faith in their team and leadership, and our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create great games under new ownership."

Haemimont's leadership will stay on

Paradox confirmed Haemimont's current leadership team will remain with the studio and said its ongoing projects won't be impacted by the move. Once the deal is completed, Haemimont will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paradox.

The news follows a tumultuous year for Paradox. Last summer, the company scrapped upcoming project Life By You–a life simulation title overseen by The Sims 2 executive producer Rod Humble–and shuttered developer Paradox Tectonic.

That cancelation resulted in a write down of SEK 208 million ($19.8 million).

Just months earlier, it set a new revenue record following the launch of Cities: Skylines II, but noted the high-profile title launched in a disappointing state. Rehabilitating the city builder became something of an ordeal.

Prior to that, it split from Lamplighters League developer Harebrained Schemes after the project fell short of internal targets.

Discussing those setbacks in October 2024, Paradox deputy CEO Mattias Lilja said the company was guilty of becoming overconfident and subsequently took some "unnecessary risks."

Read more about:

M&AParadoxTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo art for Hi-Rez Studios' Smite 2.
Business
Update: Hi-Rez lays off devs, ends development for three gamesUpdate: Hi-Rez lays off devs, ends development for three games
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2025
2 Min Read
Screenshot from the scrapped MMORPG, Blue Protocol.
Business
Report: Bandai Namco cuts ties with over 100 workers in JapanReport: Bandai Namco cuts ties with over 100 workers in Japan
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Matthew Handrahan's head and the Kepler Interactive logo against a pixelated blue background.
Business
Kepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting gamesKepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting games
byBryant Francis
Feb 3, 2025
7 Min Read
Brynn stares down a giant magical automaton with a crown of fire.
Design
How Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small teamHow Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small team
byBryant Francis
Jan 27, 2025
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025