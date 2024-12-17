Pacific Drive is on the road towards a TV adaptation

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Ironwood's debut survival game is (pacific) driving soon to a network or streamer near you.
December 17, 2024
Ironwood Studios' Pacific Drive has a new destination: television.
Per Variety, the car-heavy survival title is being adapted for the small screen by horror director James Wan's production company, Atomic Monster. Michael Clear and Rob Hackett from the same company will serve as executive producers alongside Wan. A streamer or network has not been attached to the would-be series yet.
Pacific Drive released back in February for the PlayStation 5 and PC. In it, players use a station wagon to try and escape an exclusion zone in the Pacific Northwest, home to gameplay-altering anomalies.
In July, Ironwood revealed Pacific sold over 600,000 copies across the two systems. The game was nominated for Best Debut Indie Game at the Game Awards, and won Best Game at Gamescom Latam's BIG Festival Awards in June.
This is the latest game this year to get tapped for a future TV or film adaptation. Mass Effect, Minecraft, and Alan Wake and Control have all been picked up by major studios for eventual expansions onto Prime Video, Netflix, or theaters.
At the same time, adaptations for Tomb Raider, Like a Dragon, and Fallout have came out this year to strong reviews and renewals for more seasons. The most recent game series, Arcane: League of Legends, wrapped with its sophomore season back in November.
Not every game is making it to TV and film, though. Ubisoft finally put its Splinter Cell adaptation to bed after it'd been announced back in 2005, and Netflix's plans for a TV show based on PlayStation's Horizon games fell apart after showrunner Steven Blackman was accused of workplace abuse.
Read more about:Transmedia
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024