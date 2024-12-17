Sponsored By

Pacific Drive is on the road towards a TV adaptation

Ironwood's debut survival game is (pacific) driving soon to a network or streamer near you.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 17, 2024

Cover art for 2024's Pacific Drive.
Image via Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive.

  • The title is being adapted for the small screen by horror director James Wan's production company, Atomic Monster.

Ironwood Studios' Pacific Drive has a new destination: television.

Per Variety, the car-heavy survival title is being adapted for the small screen by horror director James Wan's production company, Atomic Monster. Michael Clear and Rob Hackett from the same company will serve as executive producers alongside Wan. A streamer or network has not been attached to the would-be series yet.

Pacific Drive released back in February for the PlayStation 5 and PC. In it, players use a station wagon to try and escape an exclusion zone in the Pacific Northwest, home to gameplay-altering anomalies.

In July, Ironwood revealed Pacific sold over 600,000 copies across the two systems. The game was nominated for Best Debut Indie Game at the Game Awards, and won Best Game at Gamescom Latam's BIG Festival Awards in June.

Game adaptations along the road

This is the latest game this year to get tapped for a future TV or film adaptation. Mass Effect, Minecraft, and Alan Wake and Control have all been picked up by major studios for eventual expansions onto Prime Video, Netflix, or theaters.

At the same time, adaptations for Tomb Raider, Like a Dragon, and Fallout have came out this year to strong reviews and renewals for more seasons. The most recent game series, Arcane: League of Legends, wrapped with its sophomore season back in November.

Not every game is making it to TV and film, though. Ubisoft finally put its Splinter Cell adaptation to bed after it'd been announced back in 2005, and Netflix's plans for a TV show based on PlayStation's Horizon games fell apart after showrunner Steven Blackman was accused of workplace abuse.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

