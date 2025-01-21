Trending
January 21, 2025
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has sold 1 million copies.
Developer Owlcat Games revealed the milestone today, which comes over a year after the game's release on Windows, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. "This was no easy task, but you have succeeded, Lord Captains," wrote Owlcat.
For some comparison, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous from the same studio sold over 1 million copies in early 2023. That game first released on PC in 2021, then came to last-gen consoles the following year.
In a statement, Owlcat's studio head Oleg Shpilchevskiy said Trader's performance "is a sign for us that we, as developers, are working in the right direction. Together with the fantastic team at Warhammer, we were able to create the СRPG of our dreams... and we will do our best to bring more stories to the endless universe of Warhammer 40,000."
The Rogue Trader news comes days after Pullup Entertainment revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II reached 6 million unique players. In its recent financial report, the publisher noted the "exceptional performance" of Saber Interactive's action-shooter.
Despite Space Marine II not being on any subscription service, Pullup has repeatedly touted its player numbers in lieu of sales. A month after its September 2024 release, the game was Pullup's best game launch ever, and "among the best-selling titles on major platforms" by the end of 2024.
Warhammer owner Games Workshop has already committed itself to more Warhammer titles, including an MMO in the works at Jackalyptic Games. As of last December, the tabletop series is also being adapted into a TV show for Prime Video starring former Superman and Witcher Henry Cavill.
