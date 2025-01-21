Sponsored By

Owlcat's Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader sells 1 million copiesOwlcat's Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader sells 1 million copies

Warhammer 40K's recent game ventures, Rogue Trader and Space Marine II, are commercially strong as Games Workshop works on a TV adaptation.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 21, 2025

1 Min Read
Key art for Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader.
Image via Owlcat Games.

At a Glance

  • With Rogue Trader's success, Owlcat hopes to 'bring more stories to the endless universe of Warhammer 40K.'

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has sold 1 million copies.

Developer Owlcat Games revealed the milestone today, which comes over a year after the game's release on Windows, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. "This was no easy task, but you have succeeded, Lord Captains," wrote Owlcat.

For some comparison, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous from the same studio sold over 1 million copies in early 2023. That game first released on PC in 2021, then came to last-gen consoles the following year.

In a statement, Owlcat's studio head Oleg Shpilchevskiy said Trader's performance "is a sign for us that we, as developers, are working in the right direction. Together with the fantastic team at Warhammer, we were able to create the СRPG of our dreams... and we will do our best to bring more stories to the endless universe of Warhammer 40,000."

More Warhammer 40K is on the horizon

The Rogue Trader news comes days after Pullup Entertainment revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II reached 6 million unique players. In its recent financial report, the publisher noted the "exceptional performance" of Saber Interactive's action-shooter.

Despite Space Marine II not being on any subscription service, Pullup has repeatedly touted its player numbers in lieu of sales. A month after its September 2024 release, the game was Pullup's best game launch ever, and "among the best-selling titles on major platforms" by the end of 2024.

Warhammer owner Games Workshop has already committed itself to more Warhammer titles, including an MMO in the works at Jackalyptic Games. As of last December, the tabletop series is also being adapted into a TV show for Prime Video starring former Superman and Witcher Henry Cavill.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Liu Kang vs. Kenshi in Mortal Kombat 1.
Business
Mortal Kombat 1 sales top 5 million copies as NetherRealm 'keeps trucking forward'Mortal Kombat 1 sales top 5 million copies as NetherRealm 'keeps trucking forward'
byJustin Carter
Jan 22, 2025
2 Min Read
Logo for game developer Virtuos.
Business
Virtuos acquires three studios to 'significantly augment' development support capabilitiesVirtuos acquires three studios to 'significantly augment' development support capabilities
byJustin Carter
Jan 22, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025