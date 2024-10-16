Sponsored By

Outersloth receives more funding, partners with 'Slay the Spire' creator

The 'Among Us' developer has signed 13 games to its new label since its announcement in June.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 16, 2024

Outersloth funding announcement
Outersloth

The creators of Among Us have announced more funding for their new indie publishing label, Outersloth. Revealed during Summer Games Fest, the initiative has already signed 13 games, and now two notable indie developers will provide additional funding and help reviewing game pitches.

The first of the two developers contributing to Outersloth is Slay the Spire creator Casey Yano, alongside a second indie developer who currently wishes to remain anonymous. Taking to a blog post, Innersloth's Victoria Tran and Forest Willard explained what the additional funding and headcount means for pitching.

"Nothing has changed. All it means is we have even more money every year to fund games. It still is run mainly by Forest and Victoria (hello)... but now Casey and [MYSTERY FRIEND] get to look through our pitches and fund whatever stands out to them. If a game is funded by either one of them, we’ll be sure to announce it with appropriate credits so you know who chose what. But it’ll be the same deal, same terms, etc."

Put a label on it

The post from Outersloth goes on to state that a longer blog post will soon offer a 12 page breakdown that delves deeper into the funding process.

Innersloth isn’t the only indie with a mega-hit that has turned to publishing. Vampire Survivors studio Poncle is now offering developers advice and publishing support, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader studio Owlcat Games opened a narrative game-focused publishing label.

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

