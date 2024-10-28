Sponsored By

Oregon Trail is taking the road to a movie adaptation

You have been adapted into an upcoming movie.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 28, 2024

2 Min Read
Screenshot from 1971's Oregon Trail.
Image via MECC.

At a Glance

  • The popular edutainment game is being turned into a movie by Apple following the success of its 2023 Tetris film.

MECC's Oregon Trail game is becoming a movie over at Apple.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the project is in early development, with Will Speck and Josh Gordon attached as directors and producers. HarperCollins, which owns the rights to the game, will produce through its titular production company.

While plot details were not provided, the film will reporterdly feature musical numbers similar to 2023's Barbie and a score by EGOT winners Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. It is also unclear if the movie will head to theaters or be relegated to AppleTV+.

Apple has had a video game presence for some time now, but the Oregon Trail film marks its second major video game movie following last year's Tetris biopic starring Taron Egerton.

The original Oregon Trail was released for computers in 1971 by designers Don Rawitsch, Bill Heinemann, and Paul Dillenberger. Initially made to teach young students about the lifestyle of 19th century pioneers, players gather food supplies and make choices on their trek from Independence, MO to Oregon City, OR through the titular trail.

In the decades since, there have been multiple updates and sequels to the edutainment title, helped by Gameloft reviving it in 2008 for phones. Since then, Oregon Trail has released on a new system or format (including board and card games) every few years, with the most recent being PlayStation 4 and 5 earlier this year.

At the height of its popularity, it would be come pre-loaded onto computers and be very popular with kids from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s. MECC also released titles inspired by it that centered on the Yukon and Amazon trails that released in the mid and late '90s.

More recent versions of Oregon Trail have included an updated portrayal of Native Americans. For the game's 2021 release, Gameloft sought out Indigenous historians to provide a more accurate representation, including more fitting names and wholly new roads beyond guides or trappers.

A similar approach has also been taken with 2025's Civilization VII. Firaxis sought out a partnership with the Shawnee Tribe to make sure its game's portrayal of Native Americans was sincere, particularly since it will feature the Indigenous 19th century military and political leader Tecumseh.

Read more about:

Transmedia

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for Germany's Press Start: Games Founding Grant.
Business
Germany launches new funding program for indie dev foundersGermany launches new funding program for indie dev founders
byJustin Carter
Oct 28, 2024
2 Min Read
SAG-AFTRA performers on the picket line
Production
SAG-AFTRA strike will continue after union concludes latest talks with major game studiosSAG-AFTRA strike will continue after union concludes latest talks with major game studios
byChris Kerr
Oct 28, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)
byKevin Bruner
Oct 25, 2024
23 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)
byDewi Tanner
Oct 24, 2024
23 Min Read
A woman casts purple magic with a staff. A blue-faced fantasy character stands behind her.
Design
Avowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genreAvowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genre
byBryant Francis
Oct 24, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design

Oct 24, 2024

The number 10 in green and blue lighting.
Business
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer

Oct 24, 2024

Design
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world

Oct 23, 2024