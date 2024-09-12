Sponsored By

Odyssey Interactive's transparent prototype process aims to prevent an Omega Strikers repeat

After shutting down its debut title Omega Strikers months after launch, Odyssey wants feedback of its projects while they're just prototypes.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 12, 2024

Splash art for the prototype game Byte Breakers.
Image via Odyssey Interactive.

Developer Odyssey Interactive unveiled a new project in development called Byte Breakers, and it's calling on players to decide if it lives or dies.

Soliciting feedback is nothing new, and some studios have community groups that help guide a game's development. But Odyssey is intentionally looking to avoid a repeat of its debut title Omega Strikers, which shut down last year just four months after its full launch.

Omega taught the studio "the risks of keeping things under wraps for too long," said co-founder Richard Maple. By being more transparent, it hopes to draw more interest (and by extension, more feedback) to its future work.

Maple and co-founder Dax Andrus further explained the studio has multiple prototypes in the works. By letting players try an extremely early Byte build, it's hoping to see if it resonates enough to be worth full development time.

According to Maple, this approach will be the way forward for "all of our next projects. We want to hear what you think much, much earlier."

Odyssey needs players to guide its future

Byte Breakers' prototype will be fully public and available to all players. As they test out the build (and servers), Odyssey has encouraged folks to share their thoughts (and stream or share content) online.

At the same time, the studio stressed that this (or any other) prototype may ultimately not move forward. Even so, Andrus called this "the best way of figuring out if our ideas have juice."

"We trust you," he continued, "and we trust your feedback."

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

