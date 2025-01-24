Nippon Ichi Software (NIS) president Tetsuhisa Seko passed away this week at 54 years old.

In a translated statement, the company expressed "deep gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime." It also provided a short timeline of his game industry tenure, beginning with his start at SNK in 1993. He joined Nippon in 2002 and was promoted to general manager of its business operations in 2005.

By 2019, Seko became senior managing director, and was also director for Nippon's American division. In 2023, he was appointed as president and representative director for the publisher.

Seko's game credits include The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Blazing Star, and several Disgaea titles. Phantom Brave: The Last Hero, which releases next week on January 30, will be one of the final games he oversaw prior to his passing.

As an SNK alum, this is the publisher's second loss this week: Tsuda Eiji, who voiced Takuma Sakazaki in King of Fighters and Buriki One's Jacques Dugarry, passed on January 20.

A funeral service for Seko will be held on Wednesday, January 29.