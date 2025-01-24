Sponsored By

Obituary: Tetsuhisa Seko, Nippon Ichi president, has died at age 54Obituary: Tetsuhisa Seko, Nippon Ichi president, has died at age 54

During his time at Nippon, Seko managed its business operations over several decades and led its international-focused offshoot, NIS America.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 24, 2025

1 Min Read
Headshot of the late Nippon Ichi Software president, Tetsuhisa Seko.
Image via Nippon Ichi Software.

Nippon Ichi Software (NIS) president Tetsuhisa Seko passed away this week at 54 years old.

In a translated statement, the company expressed "deep gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime." It also provided a short timeline of his game industry tenure, beginning with his start at SNK in 1993. He joined Nippon in 2002 and was promoted to general manager of its business operations in 2005.

By 2019, Seko became senior managing director, and was also director for Nippon's American division. In 2023, he was appointed as president and representative director for the publisher.

Seko's game credits include The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Blazing Star, and several Disgaea titles. Phantom Brave: The Last Hero, which releases next week on January 30, will be one of the final games he oversaw prior to his passing.

As an SNK alum, this is the publisher's second loss this week: Tsuda Eiji, who voiced Takuma Sakazaki in King of Fighters and Buriki One's Jacques Dugarry, passed on January 20.

A funeral service for Seko will be held on Wednesday, January 29.

Read more about:

Obituaries

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new game publisher Cooldown Games.
Business
Ex-Gearbox Publishing devs form new publisher Cooldown GamesEx-Gearbox Publishing devs form new publisher Cooldown Games
byJustin Carter
Jan 24, 2025
2 Min Read
Cover art for 2025's Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Business
Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed hub primes to debut in MarchUbisoft's Assassin's Creed hub primes to debut in March
byJustin Carter
Jan 24, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

The Doom Slayer bashes a shield into a demon's head as other demons charge him.
Design
Doom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A productionDoom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A production
byBryant Francis
Jan 22, 2025
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025