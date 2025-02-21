Carter Lipscomb, a longtime game developer at Iron Galaxy and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), has passed away. A cause of death was not disclosed, but VentureBeat noted his history of heart disease.

His family published a statement from him on his Facebook page, stating he "'fell out' for the last time, even though I was healthy and everything was goin’ great. I guess it was my time to go. Luckily, I was blessed to have my family nearby."

"Whether you knew me as 'Doctor Business,' 'The Boss of the Special Sauce,' or just a 'brother from another mother,' I truly cherished every experience we’ve shared and every laugh we’ve had," he wrote. "Because of each of you, I’ve been blessed to be on this journey with you!"

Lipscomb began his industry career in QA at Maxis on 1990's SimEarth: The Living Planet. After more QA gigs, he became a marketing director at GameTek in 1994. One of his most high-level positions was at SIE in 2007, where he served as PR director for PlayStation's platforms and products until 2018. He then joined Iron Galaxy as its business development specialist (or "Doctor Business").

After news of Lipscomb's passing, several developers eulogized him, including former Iron Galaxy CEO Adam Boyes. "I loved him so much, and we were all so lucky to have met him and for him to have blessed our lives," said Boyes. "R.I.P., brother!"

"We lost a brother today," wrote former ex-SIE head Shawn Layden. "The best of us. A light so bright our eyes may never adjust to the dark. Godspeed, Carter. Save us a table. We shall raise glasses again."

In a message to VentureBeat, developer Tammy McDonald remembered Lipscomb as "the glue for our weekly Covid cocktail gatherings. He went out of his way to be there for me when Matt passed away... He was always [the] heart and the very definition of a ‘work family.'"